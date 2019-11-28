Figge, Putnam, and Family Museum part of Museum Store Sunday

DAVENPORT — The Figge Art Museum Store, 225 W. 2nd St., will participate in the global Museum Store Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, as well as the stores at Bettendorf's Family Museum and Davenport's Putnam Museum.

At the Figge, you can enjoy special treats for shoppers, including free gift wrap, prizes and hot chocolate. The underground parking garage at the Figge will be open to shoppers free of charge, and the first shoppers to make purchases will receive a special gift in thanks.

After you have shopped at the Figge, hop on the free shopping trolley to the German American Heritage Center Gift Shop and the Quad City Arts pop-up shop at Festival of Trees from noon to 5 p.m. The green trolley will run continuously along 2nd Street in downtown Davenport all afternoon.

“Museum Store Sunday is the perfect way to tie in a relaxed shopping experience with wonderful treats while helping local nonprofits at the same time,” Ann Nicknish, Figge director of retail services, said.