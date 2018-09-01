The third and final Davenport Schools Vision 2020 forum will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at North High School auditorium, 626 W. 53rd St., Davenport.
The revised version of the district cost-saving plan does not include closing a school next year, although the board will continue to discuss the possibility of merging an elementary school and a middle school at some point to save $800,000 to $1.3 million.
The plan includes several measures for 2018-19, including changing bell times to save about $300,000; reduction of certified staff to save $1.3 million, reduction of administrative staff to save $460,000; reduce non-certified staff to reduce $418,000; three insurance holidays to save $3.6 million; and an early-retirement incentive that will save about $816,000.
For the 2019-20 school year, the plan includes two insurance holidays to save $2.4 million and an increase in class size by one student in K-12 to save $1.3 million.
The plan was presented Feb. 26 to the Davenport School Board members, who heard recommendations from district administration. While the board, administration and the public continued to provide input about the plan over the past few months, it has undergone many revisions.
The district lost 2,298 students from the 1991-1992 school year through the 2017-2018 school year. State projections show that enrollment may be down by 600 students by 2023.
As part of the budget reductions, Tate has requested letters of interest for outsourcing for the district, an approach that has met with protest signs in some parts of Davenport.