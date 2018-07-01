Firefighters remained on the scene late Sunday and early Monday after a blaze broke out in a house at 2410 Davie St., Davenport.
Smoke that was noticeable for blocks away hung thick in the air while fire crews fought the flames that leaped from the house. A crowd gathered around the area at Davie and Dover streets to take pictures and watch firefighting efforts.
An ambulance and stretcher stood by while lawns and streets were lined with emergency vehicles, including police squad cars, and dozens of onlookers.
Firefighters were able to enter the structure after they had the blaze under control.