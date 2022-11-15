 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire in Walcott mobile home Monday claims the life of a child

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

A fire in a mobile home claimed the life of a 2-year-old Walcott child Monday.

The Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire Department responded to a fire call at 2:38 a.m. Monday in Walcott Estates mobile home park.

Six occupants of the mobile home escaped safely.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

"Unfortunately, a 2-year-old child did not make it out of the residence and was found deceased in the back room," Walcott Police Chief Jeff Blake said in a news release.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The child has not been identified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Global population doubles in less than 40 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News