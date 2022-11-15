Fire in Walcott mobile home Monday claims the life of a child

A fire in a mobile home claimed the life of a 2-year-old Walcott child Monday.

The Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire Department responded to a fire call at 2:38 a.m. Monday in Walcott Estates mobile home park.

Six occupants of the mobile home escaped safely.

"Unfortunately, a 2-year-old child did not make it out of the residence and was found deceased in the back room," Walcott Police Chief Jeff Blake said in a news release.

The child has not been identified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall.