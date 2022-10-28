 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters extinguish fire Thursday in Davenport commercial building

A dryer fire Thursday in a commercial building sent the Davenport Fire Department to the 7000 block of Brady Street.

Five apparatus trucks and a command vehicle responded to the fire call at 8:47 p.m. Thursday and 16 personal worked to extinguish the flames.

First arriving unit observed a large, commercial building with light smoke visible inside the structure, a release from the fire department said.

The fire department's release described how the crews battled the fire:

"Fire crews entered the building and found a fire inside a dryer that was located on a platform about 15 feet in the air. Crews had to remove access panels to gain access to the fire and two hose lines were stretched to aid in extinguishing the fire. There was moderate fire and water damage to the dryer but smoke damage was minimal. The fire was declared out after about an hour and fire crews remained on scene for an additional 30 minutes before returning to service."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

