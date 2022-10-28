Firefighters extinguish fire Thursday in Davenport commercial building

"Fire crews entered the building and found a fire inside a dryer that was located on a platform about 15 feet in the air. Crews had to remove access panels to gain access to the fire and two hose lines were stretched to aid in extinguishing the fire. There was moderate fire and water damage to the dryer but smoke damage was minimal. The fire was declared out after about an hour and fire crews remained on scene for an additional 30 minutes before returning to service."