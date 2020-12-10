First doses of vaccine should arrive in the Quad-Cities next week

Health officials stressed it is not known how long the immunity offered by the vaccine lasts. One of the key factors in a vaccine's effectiveness is how many people receive the vaccine in the effort to build "herd immunity."

The fewer people who opt for vaccination will increase the chance the virus will continue to spread.

The COVID-19 vaccine is an MRNA vaccine — which means it does not use a live virus. Health officials are trying to combat rumors that MRNA vaccines somehow change a person's DNA. MRNA vaccines do not attached to DNA and in no way alter or effect DNA.

The death toll continues to mount

Twenty deaths in the Q-C have been linked to the virus in the last two days. The first 10 days of December have been brutal for Rock Island and Scott counties, bringing 62 COVID-19-related deaths — 41 on the Illinois side of the river and 22 on the Iowa side.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday's five additional deaths were: a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, all of whom lived in long-term-care facilities; and a woman in her 80s who died at home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic is 192.