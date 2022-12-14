First-time blood donors absent as supplies dwindle

First-time blood donors are critically needed.

In the Quad-Cities region, the ImpactLife center frequently is at a one-or-two day supply for Type O blood — the universal donor. It's not the only shortage. Other blood types have been at dangerously low levels, too, but ImpactLife has so far been able to manage.

"The challenges with the blood supply have been persistent throughout the pandemic," said Amanda Hess, vice presidents of donor relations and marketing with ImpactLife.

The region's current three-day supply of O negative blood is expected to decrease as it gets closer to the holidays. Hess said the organization strives for a five-day supply of all blood types; three days or less is considered a strain on supply.

No surgeries or treatments have been canceled due to the shortened supply, but that doesn't mean leaders aren't worried

"That concern is ever present," Hess said. "We will do whatever we can to avoid someone not having product when it's needed."

ImpactLife reported since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a drop in the total number of donors by about 10%. The national average for first-time donors has dropped by 22% since 2019. On average, that levels out to about 100 fewer donors every week.

"From a sheer quantity standpoint, that's quite significant," said Hess.

At UnityPoint Health Trinity, Laboratory Director Dr. Michael Spears said the need for blood is a constant.

“It is a daily thing and it can vary, depending on the types of operations that can occur or depending on how busy the ER is," he said.

On average, the hospital goes through about 40 units of blood a week. It is most commonly used for patients with anemia, traumatic injuries, cancer and liver disease. In situations where the supply is low, a pathologist will step-in and speak with the doctor about adjusting the number of units needed.

ImpactLife is trying to prevent that by hosting blood drives, but pandemic safety protocol shut down a majority of them, specifically in schools. Hess said that is a major concern, because most students experience their first blood donation at school.

Now, blood donation centers are trying to start from scratch.

"We're trying to play catch-up, but we need to do even more," she said.

The donor base is aging, with most regular donors being older than age 50. ImpactLife was hopeful the number of new donors would rebound in 2022, but that did not happen. Hess said this is especially concerning around the holidays, which generally experience a donation decline anyway.

"We need a sustainable blood supply and cannot have a situation where we're just reacting to blood shortage situations," she said. "Blood needs to be donated before it's needed."

From the hospital perspective, Spears said, trauma-related injuries due to excessive drinking and fireworks are typical around the New Year. In those situations, units of blood are slightly more in-demand. Otherwise, the need is steady, he said.

Red blood cells have to be used within 42 days of donation and platelets within five to seven days. Donors who give red blood cells can donate every 56 days. That means their blood is used before they can even come back to donate more. With a crisis happening every day, the need for blood is a constant.

"We really need to make sure donors are giving and we have enough donors to give," Hess said. "The next way to do that is to get the next generation of donors to start giving."

In an effort to reverse the trend, ImpactLife is offering a $25 electronic gift card or an equivalent donation to Feeding America for first-time donors through January 15. This is to ensure there is enough supply to support the 124 hospitals it serves.

In the times the center has dropped to a one-day supply, especially for Type O, the situation can be alarming.

"That is a really challenging time, because we are constantly moving products around from hospital to hospital to manage the different patient needs every day," Hess said.