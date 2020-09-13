Five escape house fire Sunday in Davenport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A family of five escaped injury Sunday at a house fire at 1423 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.

When Thomas Bernauer yelled to his wife, Shanna Bernauer, to call 911 and get everyone out of the house, she and their three children, followed him to safety.

According to District Chief Robbie Minnaert, Davenport Fire received a call at 2:10 p.m. of a house fire with notice that all occupants were out of the home.

When firefighters arrived, the home's garage was "fully involved'' and billowing heavy black smoke. The fire, Minnaert said, also extended into the family's basement.

Two hose lines and several firefighters were able to contain the blaze in approximately 15 minutes. Damage to the home was yet to be determined.

it was a typical Sunday for the Bernauer family. They were cooking ribs in the front yard and working on household chores.

"As soon as Thomas said to call 911, I did and the kids responded by getting out of the house,'' Shanna Bernauer said. "We're not quite sure yet where we are as far as damage. I have called our insurance (agent) and he is working with the Red Cross. I'm just glad we are all safe.''