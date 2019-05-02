DAVENPORT – A flood-relief benefit concert, “Flood Fest,” is being planned for Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS.
The event performers and ticket prices are to be announced later, and all proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts.
“While the flooding has significantly impacted downtown Davenport businesses, I’m proud of how our Quad-Cities community has rallied to provide support,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber. “As we get to the recovery process, it will soon be time to help those who are rebuilding. This flood relief benefit concert is shaping up to be an epic show and provide all Quad Citizens the opportunity to support recovery efforts,”
Proceeds from the concert will be shared with Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve the general economic well-being of Scott County and the Iowa Quad Cities area. Donations are tax deductible per IRS guidelines.
Grow Quad Cities – Iowa also will serve as a fund for community members wishing to donate to help with flood recovery efforts. There are Grow Quad Cities funds for the Illinois and Iowa sides of the region, and they support the work of the chamber.
The nonprofit Downtown Davenport Partnership, focused on the strategic growth and beautification of historic downtown Davenport, will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.
Those unable to attend the June 7 concert or wishing to donate further may do so by mailing a check to:
Grow Quad Cities Fund – Iowa, 331 W. 3rd Street, Suite 100, Davenport, IA 52801.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation is accepting contributions to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, to support organizations meeting the needs of those impacted by flooding.
The fund was created in the fall of 2016 so the foundation could provide flexible support to ensure the survival of organizations serving people impacted by disasters—natural or man-made—who were vulnerable populations before the disaster occurred. You can donate at qccommunityfoundation.org.
Whitey's also is supporting businesses and residents affected by donating all proceeds from the sale of Mississippi Mud ice cream through May 17 to relief efforts. The ice cream was created after the 1993 flood.