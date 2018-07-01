A possibility of thunderstorms might dampen July 4 outdoor fun for a bit on Wednesday.
There’s a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms on July 4, mainly after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., according to Terry Simmons, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The high Sunday was 89 at Moline. The high Monday will be 87. The high Tuesday will be 89 and a little warmer by July 4, when the high should be about 90.
Meanwhile, Quad-City floodwaters continue to recede. The Mississippi River measured 16.47 feet Sunday evening at Lock and Dam 15, with flood stage at 15 feet. The river will fall slowly, Simmons said, reaching below-flood stage by Saturday.
The Rock River measured 12.53 feet Sunday evening. It should be below flood stage, which is 12 feet, by Monday night.