Women's History Month will close in a special way March 29 and 30 at Playcrafters Barn Theatre with a performance of Ntozake Shange’s famous choreopoem, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf.”
The 7:30 p.m. shows, which include poems and movements from local women of color, are part of a new Bridges Collaborative to encourage the community to have positive, intergenerational projects, as well as across spectrums of race and other backgrounds. “We are one large community,” director Diana Allen said recently. “It bridges across the river, across ethnicities, and across age.”
The retired educator, formerly an elementary principal in Rock Island and Davenport, has a long history with “For Colored Girls,” which includes 22 poems, many of which address issues of violence and abuse against women of color, as well as rape, abortion, HIV, among other topics. Allen has been in productions in her native St. Louis and directed one 30 years ago in Waterloo.
“Some of us might have experienced some of these things,” she said. “We have overcome, and we realize the value of sisterhood, the value of love and the value of hope. The ending line of the play is, 'I found God in myself and I loved her. I loved her fiercely.' ”
“For Colored Girls” — adapted into a 2010 film by Tyler Perry — was a “seminal experimental play in the mid-1970s which intersected poetry and dance,” Allen said. “Although this work seems to capture women of color in pain — their struggle, their abuse, their anger — it ultimately focuses on women's victory, sisterhood, hope, and love. While some men have felt uncomfortable viewing the play, they should not, because the play is not a focus on men, but rather a focus on women and their stories; their courage and triumph.”
“'For Colored Girls' is for everybody,” she said. “It's for everybody to hear about experiences that can happen to anybody.”
The show premiered in 1976. One reason Allen wanted to bring it to the Quad-Cities now was that the writer, Shange, died in October at age 70.
“I heard that she had passed away, and as a memorial to her, I'd like to do the play,” she said. “My interpretation of the play is, as a director, I wanted to have it be inter-generational,” Allen said. “I wanted younger women learning from the older women.”
The cast and crew represent ages 16 to 82, and there are five teens in the cast of 12. Since women can experience pain and abuse at any age, it's vital for the cast to reflect that, Allen said. “The older person might be remembering and the younger person might be in it right now,” she said.
“All will realize they don't face their challenges alone, and that's a big piece,” the director said. “Through the sharing of stories, all can find their individual and collective strength. So many times, we feel alone.”
“It's finding out who you are, realizing that who you are is enough, where you fit into society, how you can define that for yourself,” Alisha Hanes of Rock Island said of the piece. “It's accepting who I am, that I find something beautiful in myself, that I am enough. This life is enough; what I can create for myself is enough. I think there's a theme that goes through, that talks about love relationships. The biggest relationship flowing is the relationship that you have with yourself.”
“There's another line that says 'I didn't think that colored girls had a right to sorrow.' It's saying where women are always told to smile, to be happy, to make other people comfortable,” she said. “It's OK to feel sad; it's OK to deal with my own sorrow, and you have to deal with it to move on.”
Abi Jensen of DeWitt, at 16 the youngest in the cast, has a literal sisterhood in the group, as she's in it with her sister, Ivy, who's 19. One poem is from a woman who's Hispanic and black, which is what her family is. Abi is quarter-black, quarter-Mexican and half white.
“We formed a deeper connection,” she said of her sister. “It's really cool to have everyone just take us in, take us under their wing and form relationships with older women, who have experienced more than we have, or have similar experiences. It's cool to see that we're not the only ones who've struggled with that.”
It's also neat since some women in the cast haven't performed before, Abi said. “It's cool to see how they've grown through the process.”
The project aims to spur conversations with people who need support; give empowerment to women as they tell their stories; and give an opportunity for women healing from violence and abuse to write. Some from the production did that March 21 with clients of Argrow's House of Hope in Davenport, which provides services and support for women in those situations.
Argrow's House will have their bath and body products for sale at the show, Allen said. Playcrafters is at 4950 35th Ave., Moline, and tickets are $10, available at 309-762-0330.