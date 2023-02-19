Lyle Haakenson never worked in watercolors or oils. He never molded clay or carved wood.

But he was, by any definition, an iconic local artist.

For a time, Haakenson's work was viewed by thousands. Maybe more. He got rave reviews. He was the guy who did the Christmas lights everyone loved.

For more than three decades, Haakenson made wood and PVC and wire come to life with bulbs and electricity and a kind of creative genius. His work first lit up the Davenport neighborhood around his home on North Lincoln Avenue. He wowed folks with stunning work during the Quad-City Venetian Night Lighted Boat Parade. And for the better part of a decade, he supplied the light show at Fejervary Park's Children's Zoo.

"That display at the zoo was hard work," the 83-year-old Haakenson said. "But it was worth it when the cars lined up and I got a chance to see the look on the kids' faces. That was always the best part.

"I loved making the displays, working with the lights. But I know the kids loved it even more. That always meant a lot to me."

A longtime obsession

The list of Haakenson's most-beloved displays is long. When he started in his front yard, he featured Batman battling the Joker. Another year, E.T. flying off the roof became the star attraction. As many as 2,000 cars a night visited the Haakenson Christmas display, which rapidly expanded to incorporate the yards of four neighbors.

While he worked his magic in the neighborhood, Haakenson also found a side gig in the late 1980s and the early 1990s, decorating boats for the Quad-City Venetian Night Lighted Boat Parade. His creations included award-winning displays of a tall ship. Another honored the war effort during Desert Storm, and a crowd favorite was his rendition of Noah's Ark.

The show in his own neighborhood lasted 20 years.

"The city asked me to move it," Haakenson recalled with a smile. "They offered me the zoo. That was great fun. We started in 2000, took one year off, and did it until 2009."

In 2003, the display at the zoo featured 20,000 bulbs and 800 feet of PVC pipe. Three years later, it reached its zenith, using 43,000 light bulbs.

The designs included a circus with a flying trapeze and an elephant blowing water on a clown.

Haakenson now clings tightly to his memories of the smiling faces, lit by the glow of his displays. He spent the past few weeks in the Kahl Home, recovering from a surgery to remove all the toes on his right foot.

"First it was diabetes. They had to take a toe off my left foot. Then I had some problems with my right foot. Then I had a really bad infection," he said. "But I'm on the mend now. I just want people to know I'm here, and I'm planning to get out of here and get back home in March."

Haakenson misses building displays out of lights, but, "It takes too long, and I'm just too old to get all that work done these days."

An artist's origin story

Haakenson's wife of 48 years, Patty, was there when his obsession with lights and creating original displays started.

"We were married in 1974, and I remember he had set out a few lights at Christmas, but you could tell he was thinking about something," she said. "And 1975 was the lead-up to the bicentennial. So that's what he did, a bicentennial display for the whole neighborhood to see."

Patty had almost no idea her new husband would become an artist with light bulbs — or that she would be his top assistant. The displays at the zoo often took as long as a month to put together. Sometimes the Haakensons were joined by a few inmates from the Scott County Jail, or their son, Michael. But it was mostly Lyle and Patty, working long days for weeks on end.

"Lyle worked a desk job. He worked his whole life on the civilian side at the (Rock Island) Arsenal. He had no training as an electrician. But, looking back, there was one clue," Patty said. "He had these light boxes in the basement that flashed to music. That became part of all of it. Lyle very soon had to have action with the displays.

"It was like he had to do something better every time he made a display. Even if he was the only one who knew, he had to keep improving. Once we started doing the zoo, Lyle just wouldn't quit. He had to do bigger and better every year."

Haakenson tried to explain his love of the process, all of the hours designing and executing works of art, which then were in use for just a few weeks.

"My dad was Herman Haakenson from Bismark, North Dakota," he said. "He never studied electronics, but he just understood electrical engineering. He worked for the Air Force, repairing plans and radar units. If it ran on electricity, my dad understood it.

"I'm pretty sure I picked up whatever it was from my dad. It's something we have. I just understand electricity and lighting and how to make it all move."

Haakenson remembered one more element.

"My dad always wanted to help people. Working for the Air Force, that was his way," he said. "For me, when I saw those kids coming to our house and staring at those lights, I knew what I was going to do for as long as I could do it.

"I did what I did as a volunteer. I did what I did because I wanted to share. I did what I did because I loved it, and I wanted other people to love it, too. I think that's what art is."