For many Iowa farmers, crop yields better than expected

Knupp, who farms 650 acres, was in a pocket of the state that got timely rain this summer, providing moisture to his crops just at the right moments, he said. He was able to plant last spring earlier than usual, which means an earlier harvest this fall. Once the crops are harvested, he plans to do a fall application of nitrogen fertilizer once the ground is cold, but before it freezes. When harvest is late, there’s not always time for fertilizer before the snow falls.

“If the weather stays good, we’ll be done with beans in 10 to 12 days,” Knupp said. “Then corn will be another 20 days.”

Dan Delaney, 44, who farms about 600 acres in Jefferson County, hadn’t yet started harvesting Sept. 27. He wanted to give his crops just a few more days to mature in the field. But it made him a little anxious when he drove over to southern Illinois recently and saw some farmers had their crops completely out of the field.

“We’re going to get started this week on some of this corn,” he said. “We raise cattle, too, and we’ve been kind of getting some of the cattle stuff taken care of so we don’t have to stop harvesting the corn once we get started.”