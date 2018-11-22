It wasn’t a charity Thanksgiving dinner. It was a community dinner.
And that’s why thousands of people from all over the Quad-City area turned out Thursday afternoon for Bob Vogelbaugh’s 48th annual Thanksgiving dinner at SouthPark Mall, Moline.
Vogelbaugh couldn’t draw a breath without someone walking up to congratulate him or say thanks. Before the meal started, he made a brief announcement to thank everyone for attending and helping. “We’re going to have fun today,” he said, adding that folks who want leftovers can pick them up at Grace Bible Fellowship, 1535 36th Ave, Moline, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers were set to go as soon as Vogelbaugh kicked off the meal. Among them was Amber Hotchkiss, Moline, who started volunteering with her children a few years ago “to teach my kids the importance of giving back to others,” she said.
Her husband, James Hotchkiss, works at John Deere Davenport Works. His union, Sprinkler Fitters Local 281, provides drinks for the meal, Amber Hotchkiss said.
Vogelbaugh, who is not sure how his legacy will continue, says he will coordinate the dinner two more years, then retire after 50 years of providing the community meal.
He emphasized that everyone is welcome at the meal catered by two Hy-Vee stores and to which MetroLINK provides rides for residents in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
The dinner, which included a typical Thanksgiving feast complete with pie, had humble beginnings when Vogelbaugh owned what he refers to as a mom-and-pop-type grocery store in downtown Moline.
One year, he asked some of his older customers what they were doing on Thanksgiving. Some of them answered “It’s just another day to me.”
So he asked a few of them to Thanksgiving dinner at the store. Ten or 12 attended, he said. One of them was a woman named Rose Hanson, who described her living conditions: “My stove is a hot plate and my refrigerator is my windowsill.”
After that first dinner, she thanked Vogelbaugh for the food and “most of all for the fellowship and friendship I haven’t had in years.”
For eight years, he also did a Christmas dinner at his store. But the Thanksgiving dinner grew more than the Christmas event did, so he dropped the Christmas meal and focused on Thanksgiving. It has had several locations, including the Rock Island YWCA and Hardees at SouthPark.
Vogelbaugh wears another hat, too: He’s a school crossing guard at Seton Catholic School, Moline, where he was presented with a check for $890 for the dinner. He became emotional: “I was Niagara Falls,” he said. “I totally lost it.”
Among the first-time diners this year were Jerry Jones, property manager for both SouthPark and NorthPark malls, and his wife Alice Jones.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Jerry Jones said. “For me, it makes me feel good that it’s happening here.”
“I think it’s amazing,” said Alice Jones.
Jeff Waterfall and his son, Christopher Waterfall, of East Moline, also were first timers. “I didn’t have any money to have a Thanksgiving dinner at home,” Jeff Waterfall said. Waterfall, a tow truck driver for D&S Auto Sales, Moline, learned about the dinner through a flyer from his son’s school, Hillcrest Elementary School, East Moline.
“There is a lot of food. Nobody goes hungry,” he added. Christopher, 10, said he enjoyed the food and drinks, and carefully wrapped his favorite food – several red and yellow peppers - in aluminum foil to take home.