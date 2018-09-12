It's the price you pay for living in paradise, says a former Bettendorf woman who plans to ride out Hurricane Florence at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
At first, Stephanie Banfield wanted to evacuate her home. "But because almost all of North Carolina was also forecast to experience massive amounts of rainfall and so much inland flooding — even as far west as Asheville and Charlotte — evacuating to the west just wasn’t a great option," she said.
At one point, Banfield planned to head as far west as eastern Tennessee or even Kentucky to get out of the projected path of the storm, but even areas that far west have been forecast to receive massive amounts of rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds.
"Options are really limited for people trying to evacuate with their pets," Banfield said. "I’ve looked at so many pet-friendly hotels throughout North Carolina and Virginia, and most were already full a few days ago once the mandatory evacuation orders for visitors to the Outer Banks went into effect."
"Because this storm is so large and the effects are predicted to be so far-reaching throughout the entire region, there just isn’t a spot I’ve felt particularly good about traveling to—especially with my 13-year-old dog and 15-year-old cat," she said.
On Wednesday she saw that the projected path of the hurricane has shifted to the south, and decided to stay home.
She does not underestimate the power and potential of this storm, with storm surges of 4 to 6 feet predicted on the northern Outer Banks, along with sustained winds of around 60 mph and potential gusts of nearly 100 mph.
"Because the storm shifted to the south (Wednesday) morning we will hopefully be spared from the more intense winds and the higher storm surges they were calling for here when the hurricane was predicted to make landfall at Wilmington and then head northwest through North Carolina," she said.
Banfield is among many people in the area who plan to say, including several of her neighbors on the ocean side of Kitty Hawk.