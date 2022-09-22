Former Vice President Mike Pence is coming to eastern Iowa for Republican's fundraiser

DES MOINES — Former Vice President Mike Pence will headline a fundraiser alongside Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann next week in Wilton, marking another visit to Iowa and bolstering speculation around a 2024 presidential run.

According to an invitation for the event, Pence will be the featured speaker at the 15th annual “Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner” on Sept. 29 in Wilton. The invitation says other candidates and state leaders will be at the fundraiser, but no others besides Pence and Kaufmann are named.

“Bobby Kaufmann has been a champion for Iowa, his district, and the conservative movement,” Pence said in a statement. “I look forward to joining Bobby at the Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner and meeting Republicans from his district to discuss our shared conservative values and vision for Iowa’s future.”

Pence was last in Iowa in August at the Iowa State Fair, joining Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on a tour of the fair. He’s attended party fundraisers and speaking engagements intermittently in the state since the 2020 election, including a speech at the University of Iowa in November.

He didn’t give any indication of his potential presidential ambitions at the State Fair, telling reporters he and his family would “reflect and pray on where we might next serve, where we might next contribute,” after the 2022 election.

“Having national leaders like Vice President Pence visit small rural towns like Wilton really gets to the heart of what Iowa truly is,” Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, Bobby Kaufmann’s father, said in a statement. “Iowans in every town across the state get to ask tough questions and meet candidates face to face.”

The event last year drew U.S. Sen. from Arkansas Tom Cotton, another potential 2024 contender.

The fundraiser begins at 5:30. Basic tickets are $50, with optional donations up to $2,500 for a private roundtable before the event with Pence.

Bobby Kaufmann is running for reelection to Iowa’s 82nd House District, which covers Cedar County and parts of Muscatine and Scott Counties. He faces a challenge from Libertarian Clyde Gibson of Montpelier.