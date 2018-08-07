Five Quad-City non-profit organizations can access a matching $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend after they raise $15,000.
The organizations must raise the $15,000 through new or increased giving from other sources from now until Dec. 31.
The 2018 Community Impact Fund Challenge Grants provide flexible funds, said Lisa Stachula, grant-making specialist, who oversees the foundation's application-based grants.
“What’s very special and unique about this challenge grant is that the nonprofits can spend the money they raise on anything, which is not common,” she said. “They can use it for general operating support. They can do whatever they want with it.”
She projects a total impact of $150,000 on the five organizations participating in the challenge, because the challenge will inspire others to give.
Thirty-six nonprofits applied for challenge grants. The five selected are:
• Putnam Museum and Science Center
• Project Renewal
• Nahant Marsh Education Center
• River Bend Foodbank
• Transitions Mental Health Services
“We want to make sure that we are trying to help all the different sectors in the community - representatives of the community as a whole,” Stachula said.
The challenge grant is made possible by the Community Impact Fund, an endowed fund that has grown to more than $13 million.
“A lot of people are more willing to give if they know it will be matched,” Stachula said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”