BETTENDORF – In the past two weeks, $80,000 has been raised for the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. Gifts have come from hundreds of individuals and businesses in the area, and all over the country.
The fund includes $10,000 lead gifts from the foundation's Board of Directors, the Quad Cities Osteopathic Foundation, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, and Gray Television (the parent company of KWQC-TV6).
In coordination with needs identified by the Long Term Recovery Committee of the Quad Cities COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters), the Community Foundation will make grants from the fund to organizations to meet long-term needs of communities impacted on both sides of the river in the months ahead.
“When the waters go down, recede from public attention, the needs still exist,” Kelly Thompson, the foundation vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives, said Thursday.
She chairs the large recovery committee, which includes organizations providing direct disaster relief – like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army – and community-action agencies like Project NOW (for Rock Island County) and Community Action of Eastern Iowa (for Scott County), and other foundations, businesses and nonprofits.
The committee works to ensure services are coordinated, and people have access to government, existing resources, and to fill those gaps that aren't met by those resources, Thompson said. The panel makes recommendations to the Community Foundation board on how disaster-recovery funds should be alloted, she said.
“We welcome more organizations,” Thompson said of the committee, noting the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is a member and has stepped up during the long-term recovery effort. The foundation has been impressed with the community's generosity, she added.
Donations are continuing to be accepted at QCCommunityFoundation.org and the foundation’s office at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, in Bettendorf. For Project NOW assistance, call 309-793-6391. For Community Action of Eastern Iowa, call 563-324-3236.
A Flood Fest benefit will be held Friday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m,, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, that will also support downtown Davenport recovery efforts. The musical guest lineup is in the process of being finalized and will be announced as soon as details are available.
Tickets for the concert are $25 and available now at Ticketmaster.com. A stand-alone option for those not purchasing a ticket but wishing to donate to the flood relief fund may also do so via Ticketmaster. People also have the option to purchase a ticket and make a donation over and above the cost of concert admission. Ticketmaster has reduced ticket fees for the concert and waived fees associated with any stand-alone donations.
“There has been an outpouring of support for downtown Davenport businesses during this challenging time,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber. “Flood Fest will be a great opportunity to have some fun while raising money to support recovery efforts.”
Proceeds from the concert will be given to Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, whose mission is to improve the general economic well-being of the Scott County and greater Iowa Quad-Cities. Downtown Davenport Partnership will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.