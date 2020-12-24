Four more dead of COVID-19 in Scott County, nursing homes fueling death toll

Seretha Quinn should have spent Christmas in her Eldridge home with her husband and four children.
But Quinn died Monday, Dec. 21 in an Iowa City hospital, succumbing to complications of COVID-19. She was a wife and a mother and worked as a CNA in long-term care facilities.
She isn't the only resident of Scott County who died in the days leading up to Christmas. Health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County Thursday, driving the county's death toll to 146.
Rock Island County Health officials will not report county-wide COVID-19 numbers Thursday or Friday, and will resume reporting Saturday. As of Wednesday, the county confirmed 228 deaths linked to the virus.
It is not known just how many workers in long-term care facilities like Quinn have died of causes linked to the virus, or if those workers contracted the virus while on the job.
What is clear, however, is COVID-19-related deaths of residents of long-term care facilities have fueled the death toll in both Iowa and Illinois.
The state of Iowa does not report how many of Scott County's 146 dead were living in long-term care facilities. But Iowa does confirm there have been 227 COVID-19 cases throughout long-term care facilities in Scott County.
Iowa does keep a state-wide total of the number of people who died while in the care of long-term facilities — 1,137 as of Monday, Dec. 21. That's roughly 30% of the 3,739 deaths linked to COVID-19 across all of Iowa.
The numbers are even higher on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
Rock Island County has confirmed the deaths of 123 long-term care residents in the county's 27 facilities. That's 53.9% of the county's 228 virus-linked deaths.
Those local numbers mirror what the Illinois Department of Public Health reported this week. As of Monday, 7,559 long-term care residents have died of COVID-related causes — 48% of the state's total 15,645.
Marquan Quinn, Seretha Quinn's youngest son, said his mother's death "should make people think."
"I hope people will think about how anyone can get it. And we should think about what we can do to prevent it being spread around," Marquan said. "COVID is causing a lot of grief for a lot of families."
Scott County officials reported 64 new cases Thursday. A total of 13,710 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic. Iowa reported 1,546 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total since March to 272,837.
The number of new cases in Illinois remained high, as Thursday's 7,037 new cases gave the state 925,107 since the start of the pandemic.