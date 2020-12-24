Four more dead of COVID-19 in Scott County, nursing homes fueling death toll

Seretha Quinn should have spent Christmas in her Eldridge home with her husband and four children.

But Quinn died Monday, Dec. 21 in an Iowa City hospital, succumbing to complications of COVID-19. She was a wife and a mother and worked as a CNA in long-term care facilities.

She isn't the only resident of Scott County who died in the days leading up to Christmas. Health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County Thursday, driving the county's death toll to 146.

Rock Island County Health officials will not report county-wide COVID-19 numbers Thursday or Friday, and will resume reporting Saturday. As of Wednesday, the county confirmed 228 deaths linked to the virus.

It is not known just how many workers in long-term care facilities like Quinn have died of causes linked to the virus, or if those workers contracted the virus while on the job.

What is clear, however, is COVID-19-related deaths of residents of long-term care facilities have fueled the death toll in both Iowa and Illinois.

The state of Iowa does not report how many of Scott County's 146 dead were living in long-term care facilities. But Iowa does confirm there have been 227 COVID-19 cases throughout long-term care facilities in Scott County.

