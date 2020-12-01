Four more Q-C deaths linked to COVID-19, Q-C Chamber says most local businesses have gone "above and beyond" to combat virus

The first day of December brought news of four more deaths in the Quad-Cities linked to COVID-19.
Three were Rock Island County residents. The health departments of Rock Island and Scott counties also reported a combined 141 new COVID-19 cases. The Quad-Cities death toll is 234.
The two health departments reported a combined eight deaths Monday.
After a November that saw infections and hospitalizations soar on both sides of the river, President and CEO of Quad Cities Chamber Paul Rumler said Tuesday local businesses have "gone above and beyond" to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
"Employers love their employees and want to keep customers safe during this time," Rumler said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
Rumler said the Chamber lobbied "from the beginning" for uniform safety regulations in the Q-C and throughout the states of Iowa and Illinois. He pointed out the disparities in safety standards led to business "migrating" to Iowa, the side of the Mississippi River with fewer safety regulations, which led to losses in earnings for businesses and taxes for the cities in Illinois with more strict safety standards.
While Iowa and Illinois struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19, the death of Q-C residents has risen.
The Rock Island County Health Department said the three deaths from COVID-19 were two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 151.
“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to their friends and family,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department. “Throughout the pandemic, we have a seen about a three-week lag between a surge in cases and an uptick in deaths.
"We unfortunately are bracing for more COVID-19 deaths in the coming days and weeks. Please help us stop the chain of infection by staying home as much as possible, wearing your mask, keeping 6 feet between you and others when you must go out, and washing your hands frequently."
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,511. There are 75 patients hospitalized in the county.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 2,746 total cases in Henry County and another 274 total cases in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 18.2% for Henry County and 17.9% for Stark County.
Illinois health officials reported 12,542 new infections Tuesday — roughly double the number reported Monday. The state has confirmed 738,846 infections and linked 12,403 deaths to the virus.
Scott County's COVID-19-related death Tuesday was the county's 87th since the start of the pandemic. The county reported 75 new cases, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 11,369.
Iowa reported 1,919 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The state has recorded 231,377 infections and linked 2,431 deaths to the virus.
