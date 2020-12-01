Four more Q-C deaths linked to COVID-19, Q-C Chamber says most local businesses have gone "above and beyond" to combat virus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Health Department said the three deaths from COVID-19 were two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.

The number of deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 151.

“We offer our heartfelt sympathies to their friends and family,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department. “Throughout the pandemic, we have a seen about a three-week lag between a surge in cases and an uptick in deaths.

"We unfortunately are bracing for more COVID-19 deaths in the coming days and weeks. Please help us stop the chain of infection by staying home as much as possible, wearing your mask, keeping 6 feet between you and others when you must go out, and washing your hands frequently."

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,511. There are 75 patients hospitalized in the county.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 2,746 total cases in Henry County and another 274 total cases in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 18.2% for Henry County and 17.9% for Stark County.