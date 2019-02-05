BETTENDORF — Emmy Award-winning news anchor Harris Faulkner will be the final keynote speaker for the Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference at 2:15 p.m. March 7 at the Q-C Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
Faulkner joined Fox News in 2005 where she anchors “Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner” and co-hosts “Outnumbered.” She interviewed President Donald Trump on Fox on Dec. 13, 2018.
Her Bettendorf address will highlight the lessons she learned growing up in a military family, paying homage to the military ideals that shaped her and showing how everyone can benefit from bringing the wisdom of military service into their lives, according to a release from Women Lead Change.
Her new book, “9 Rules of Engagement: A Military Brat's Guide to Life and Success,” will be available June 5.
A 53-year-old Atlanta native, Faulkner is a motivational speaker, writer and philanthropist, according to her bio. She's involved with the Green Beret Foundation which provides medical, transition, and family support for those who have served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, and with the Navy Seal Foundation which provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families.
She is also active in raising awareness and funds surrounding breast cancer research, working with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Avon Foundation for Women and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, her bio says.
Registration for the March 7 daylong conference begins at 7:30 a.m.. Other keynote speakers include best-selling author and radio personality Samantha Ettus, America’s first African-American female combat pilot Vernice “Flygirl” Armour and entrepreneur and best-selling author of “Molly’s Game,” Molly Bloom.
Tickets, at $200 per person and $99 for students, are available at wlcglobal.org/events/quad-cities-conference/.