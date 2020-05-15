You are the owner of this article.
Fraternal and social clubs in Scott County have the OK to open, but most are holding off
Despite the OK from Governor Kim Reynolds, several Scott County-based social clubs are holding off on opening.

In a post on the club's website, Davenport Elks Lodge #298, will remain closed through May 31. On June 1, the site states it will open with limited social use, but no Friday meal service or Wednesday dances. The club plans to begin hosting bingo on June 1. Bingo is a 5:30 p.m. start.

Elks Lodge #298 will open full time July 1, though all dates are subject to change based on governor/lodge board directives.

American Legion Post 26, Davenport, will also remain closed, but has a plan in place to finding the right date to return to a full slate of post activities.

"I'll be meeting with our business manager this coming week — who is in the food service industry — and he and I will discuss the safest way to reopen and how we can proceed with the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place,'' said Post 26 commander Michael Novak.

Calls to VFW Post 9128, Bettendorf, VFW Post Davenport 828, Davenport, Fraternal Order of Eagles #235, Davenport, went unanswered Friday.  A recorded message on the answering machine at Davenport's Knights of Columbus, said the facility is closed, but messages were being checked.

VFW Post 26 Commander Michael Novak says a few words about the American Legion Emblem, Sunday, May 19, 2019, during a 100 year celebration ceremony of the Existence of the American Legion held at Legion Post 26 in Davenport.

