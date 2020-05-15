Fraternal and social clubs in Scott County have the OK to open, but most are holding off

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the OK from Governor Kim Reynolds, several Scott County-based social clubs are holding off on opening.

In a post on the club's website, Davenport Elks Lodge #298, will remain closed through May 31. On June 1, the site states it will open with limited social use, but no Friday meal service or Wednesday dances. The club plans to begin hosting bingo on June 1. Bingo is a 5:30 p.m. start.

Elks Lodge #298 will open full time July 1, though all dates are subject to change based on governor/lodge board directives.

American Legion Post 26, Davenport, will also remain closed, but has a plan in place to finding the right date to return to a full slate of post activities.

"I'll be meeting with our business manager this coming week — who is in the food service industry — and he and I will discuss the safest way to reopen and how we can proceed with the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place,'' said Post 26 commander Michael Novak.

Calls to VFW Post 9128, Bettendorf, VFW Post Davenport 828, Davenport, Fraternal Order of Eagles #235, Davenport, went unanswered Friday. A recorded message on the answering machine at Davenport's Knights of Columbus, said the facility is closed, but messages were being checked.

