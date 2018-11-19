Try 1 month for $3

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host its annual community Thanksgiving meal at noon today.

Friendly House program participants, families and neighbors are welcome.

In addition to a traditional Thanksgiving feast, the Jefferson Elementary Choir will sing. There will be giveaways and free family or individual photographs will be taken.

The meal and activities will be sponsored by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club.

For more information, call Jodi, family and senior services supervisor, at 563-323-1821, Ext. 17.

