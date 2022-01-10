Fundraiser planned for Walcott teen being trated for leukemia

A benefit is being organized to help a Walcott teen being treated for leukemia.
Natalie Paulsen, 17, is a junior at Assumption High School in Davenport, according to a new release about the benefit. She was diagnosed in June 2021 and is undergoing chemotherapy. She is scheduled for a bone marrow transplant.
The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Walcott Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St, Walcott, according to the release. The organizers are asking for donated items from businesses, organizations and individuals for auction. They also need volunteers to help run the event.
There will be various events and food at the benefit, Melanie Hayes, one of the organizers, said on Monday.
Those who wish can also donate money via check, Hayes said. Checks can be made out to Natalie Paulsen’s Leukemia Benefit.
The release states that anyone interested in volunteering or in donating can contact Hayes or Amy Leuenhagen.
Hayes can be reached at 563-340-5518 or at Melanie_J_Hayes@msn.com.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Hayes at 428 W. Parkview Drive in Walcott, 52773
Leuenhagen can be contactedf at 563-940-7629.