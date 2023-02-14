An Illinois man accused of firing a gun during an argument in Bettendorf almost seven months ago was arrested Monday.

Ronald Lee Rudolph, 39, of Galesburg, Illinois, was arrested in Monmouth, Illinois and faces a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, assault while displaying a weapon, and the reckless use of a firearm.

On July 23, 2022, Bettendorf Police were called to an apartment complex at 808 State Street, which was the home of a man and his two children. His girlfriend was on the scene.

The children's mother came to the man's apartment to pick up their two children and Rudolph was with the mother. According to the report from the Bettendorf Police, there was tension between the man and the children's mother about financial assistance and an argument started.

Rudolph and the man started to argue. Rudolph fired one shot while the man was walking back to his apartment, the Bettendorf Police said. The round struck a railing, ricocheted, and struck the apartment building. The man ran from the scene while Rudolph, the children's mother and children sped off.

A witness, who was visiting her friend in the same apartment building, witnessed Rudolph, the children's mother, and man argue on the north side of the apartment building, according to police. The witness heard one gun shot and hid after hearing it.

A warrant for Rudolph's arrest was issued Nov. 23, 2022. His bond was set at $1,000.

The defendant has been convicted of six felonies in Illinois, including the unlawful use of a weapon and home invasion.