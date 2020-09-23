Geneseo issues emergency alert about 'potential incendiary device'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Geneseo issued an emergency alert Wednesday to avoid the 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue in front of City Hall.

The alert comes one day after a Geneseo man suspected of firing a shotgun at a Henry County Sheriff's Department deputy early Tuesday was shot and killed by a federal officer.

Per the alert, at 1 p.m., "a potential incendiary device was located within a vehicle from yesterday's incident. The Geneseo Police Department and the City Hall buildings as well as the nearby residents have been evacuated. This has been done out of abundance of caution."

The 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue was reopened by 4:50 p.m., according to the city's alert system.

On Tuesday, Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, was killed after what law enforcement officials said was a 90-minute negotiation in what a news release described as an "area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive" in Geneseo.

Blunk was shot sometime before noon by a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Blunk's first encounter with law enforcement Tuesday came at 4:22 a.m. when deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Department tried to pull him over in Atkinson.