Geneseo issues emergency alert about 'potential incendiary device'

The city of Geneseo issued an emergency alert Wednesday to avoid the 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue in front of City Hall.
The alert comes one day after a Geneseo man suspected of firing a shotgun at a Henry County Sheriff's Department deputy early Tuesday was shot and killed by a federal officer.
Per the alert, at 1 p.m., "a potential incendiary device was located within a vehicle from yesterday's incident. The Geneseo Police Department and the City Hall buildings as well as the nearby residents have been evacuated. This has been done out of abundance of caution."
The 100 block of South Oakwood Avenue was reopened by 4:50 p.m., according to the city's alert system.
On Tuesday, Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, was killed after what law enforcement officials said was a 90-minute negotiation in what a news release described as an "area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive" in Geneseo.
Blunk was shot sometime before noon by a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.
Blunk's first encounter with law enforcement Tuesday came at 4:22 a.m. when deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Department tried to pull him over in Atkinson.
Blunk fled the scene in the truck he was driving and during the chase the Henry County Sheriff's Department squad car lodged under the truck, dragging the squad car before both vehicles stopped. The deputies said Blunk and a woman fled the scene on foot.
The deputies said Blunk fired the shotgun at them as he fled. The deputies did not fire at Blunk or the woman. No one was injured at the scene.
It is not clear why the deputies tried to stop Blunk, though a news release from Geneseo Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin said the 30-year-old had "outstanding warrants."
The unidentified woman was taken into custody a short time after the chase.
Officers with the US Marshal’s Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Geneseo Police Department assisted in the ongoing search for Blunk. Geneseo schools were locked down for part of the day as the search went on.
The city of Geneseo also issued an emergency alert to residents at 9:14 a.m. advising them of the situation.
At about 9:54 a.m. officers located Blunk, armed with a shotgun, in the area of U.S. 6 and Dilenbeck Drive. Officers took cover and the news release said they started negotiating and attempted to deescalate the situation.
Blunk was wanted for the following crimes that occurred Tuesday: aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted murder of a police officer, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and outstanding felony warrants.
This incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations.
