Genesis employees receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the Quad-Cities

Mixsell said the vaccine's arrival is "a big relief."

"It's been such a long, dark year that it's nice to actually have some light at the end of the tunnel and have some hope for, you know, a better year to come," Mixsell said. "It's been hard to see co-workers get sick. It's been harder to see patients and their families deal with it. Some of the stories you hear are heartbreaking."

Dr. Brian Witt, a pulmonologist and critical care physician with Genesis, saw a number of those stories unfold. He was one of the front-line health care workers who took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"My team, other pulmonary doctors, and ER doctors are managing the ventilators and making the tough decisions to intubate patients," Witt said. "The toughest thing to see is the fear in a patient's eyes, not knowing if they are ever going to wake up."

Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper said the vaccine "offers real hope - something we haven't had through the first 10 months of this pandemic."

Cropper also offered a warning.

"I was in Hy-Vee last night and all these people were masked — except for three," Cropper said. "I wanted to take them to our ICU and show them what getting COVID-19 could mean.