Genesis Health System considering 'partner'
Genesis Health System considering 'partner'

  • Updated
Genesis Health System is looking for a partner that could help it expand its services in the Quad-Cities, the company announced Wednesday. 

President and CEO Doug Cropper and Board of Directors Chair Steven Bahls said the not-for-profit health system is "strong" and the potential move "is about positioning for the future."

Starting this month, Genesis will invite more than 30 select health care systems to submit proposals aimed at helping Genesis expand, whether through a merger or acquisition or some other arrangement. Genesis plans to review the proposals in the spring and make a decision in the summer. In the end, it may opt to remain independent, company leaders said. 

"We are looking for ways to improve quality and decrease cost. We are exploring potential partnerships to ensure that we can grow and thrive in what we know is a rapidly changing health care environment," Cropper said. "We want to be transparent in this process ... we will focus on identifying potential partners to advance the quality of care, drive local investment, and enhances our strategic vision and values."

With 760 beds, Genesis employs roughly 5,000 people across its six medical centers in the Quad-Cities area and is Scott County's third-largest employer behind the Rock Island Arsenal and Deere & Co.

Cropper said the possible move is "... not about downsizing. It's about growth. It's about driving into the future." A partnership, he said, could help spur innovation at the local level, as well as address "market pressures" and the ever-changing landscape of medical technology.

Cropper said Genesis' board of directors started considering the possibility of a partnership before local transmission of the COVID-19 virus started in March 2020, but the plans slowed as the pandemic unfolded.

Genesis' 18-person board will work with two advisory groups — one consisting of doctors, nurses and other staff members, the other made up of system's management team. Cropper said the proposals will first be cut down to finalists sometime in June 2022. 

"We want to have a long and thoughtful process," Bahls said. "There are no forgone conclusions here. We want to add more services, maintain (the health system's) financial strength, and maintain the culture that has been developed."

Cropper said a partnership is aimed squarely at improving care.

"Patients will still have their doctors," Cropper said. "And we hope they will have access to more services. And we would like to see more services here, so patients don't have to go elsewhere for treatment."

