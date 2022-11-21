 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genesis HealthPlex in Moline to temporarily close Tuesday

Genesis

The Genesis Moline HealthPlex will be closed Tuesday for a water main repair.

As a result, the Genesis Convenient Care, Physician Offices, Imaging and Laboratory services located at the HealthPlex will be closed. The service disruption, which is part of the city’s ongoing construction project on 26th Ave., is expected to be limited to Tuesday.

If a patient has an appointment scheduled they should contact their provider to reschedule. Additional Genesis Convenient Clinics locations can be found at www.genesishealth.com/right-care.

