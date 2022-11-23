Genesis pediatrician warns of RSV spread during Thanksgiving gatherings

A pediatrician from Genesis Health System is advising adults and older children to use caution around babies and toddlers during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Julie Stecher recommends being careful to avoid the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. Cases have rapidly increased across the country in recent weeks.

A common respiratory virus, RSV, typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms for most people, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the United States.

Stecher's warning comes as the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase in RSV cases and RSV-associated emergency department visits and hospitalizations in multiple U.S. regions, with some regions nearing seasonal peak levels.

"Please avoid kissing the face and hands or talking closely to small children, especially infants, as they are at high risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death from RSV," Stecher said in a news release. "RSV can seem like a cold in adults and older children but can be deadly to children."

Genesis Health System is seeing high activity of numerous viruses at this time, Stecher said. She pointed out Iowa has a 20.5% positivity rate for RSV and a 24% positivity rate for rhinovirus and enterovirus."

"Influenza activity is increasing at a rapid rate. Infection rates are expected to continue to rise with people gathering for Thanksgiving," Stecher added.

If your child contracts RSV, Dr. Stecher advises the following:

• Keep sick children out of daycare and away from other children

• If the sick child is drinking fluids well and urinating well, they are OK to observe at home

• Sick children do not need to be seen in the ER unless they are having difficulty breathing

• RSV testing is not typically done on children under two years old, or if they are not having significant symptoms. Therefore, you do not need to take your child to the ER or convenient care "just to be tested."

• Contact your pediatrician's office for additional advice if your child is sick

Holiday Meal Time Tips

Genesis provided some information about the Thanksgiving meals people enjoy, noting many celebrating the holiday can consume more than 4,500 calories — roughly double the daily requirement.

Working off 4,000 calories would take hours of running and walking.

Genesis offered some tips from Rachel DeDecker, a dietitian with the Genesis Center for Weight Management, to help you handle the day more comfortably and actively:

• Don't skip breakfast. You will handle the big meal better if you have already eaten earlier.

• Get some exercise. Before the parades or football games start, get on the treadmill or take a refreshing walk.

• There are many strategies to help you avoid overeating. A smaller plate allows you to put less food on your plate and encourages proper portion sizes. Eat slowly and savor every bite, and before you go back for seconds, wait 10 minutes to see if you are genuinely still physically hungry. Aim to take 20-30 minutes to eat your meal, and avoid grazing throughout the day.

• Avoid alcohol. You'll be more comfortable and better able to handle the possible stress of the day.

• Make your contribution healthy. Take a dish to share that fits your goals, like roasted vegetables or mashed vegetables flavored with herbs and spices instead of loaded with fat and sugar from butter, cream, brown sugar, and maple syrup.

• Skip the extras. Do you need more butter, that extra roll, two desserts, or whipped cream to cover them?

• Find the Fiber. Look for fiber from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and beans to help you feel full with fewer calories.

• Sit farther away from the food table or kitchen. You will be less tempted to refill your plate.

• Socialize. Holidays are an excellent time to catch up on what your family members and friends have been doing. Eat less and talk more.

• Stick with your favorites. Start with healthy items to help fill you up, and then enjoy controlled portions of your not-so-healthy favorites.