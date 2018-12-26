Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church will host the 10th annual Epiphany Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 6, at the church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island
The celebration, also called Epiphany, 12th Night or Three Kings Day, brings together religious and secular elements.
Proceeds will support World Relief and the emergency shelter at King's Harvest. This is the final event of this season in which more than 300 nativities are on display.
The event includes a vespers, Epiphany-themed worship, a feast including crown pork, and a variety of King Cakes and entertainment with Mystery Play, Mummers Play and Rapper Sword Dance. Vespers are at 5 p.m., feast at 5:45 p.m. and party at 6:45 p.m.
Vespers will include participatory worship, with musicians encouraged to join in, prayers, songs, readings and scripture.
The feast will include roast pork, vegetarian loaf, vegetarian bean soup, assorted vegetables, breads and various traditional King Cakes.
A Mummers Play will be performed. This is based on traditional street theater from Great Britain with a quack doctor, death and resurrection scene and filled with humor in poor rhyme.
An English rapper sword dance will feature five persons connected throughout the dance by two-handled swords. The performance will include the traditional play dance form associated with mummers and a version telling the good news of Epiphany.
A mystery play, “The Magi and Herod,” is a medieval play telling the story of the Magi from one of the traditional cycle plays.
Participants will sing Epiphany carols.
Reservations are required by noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at gloriadeipresbyter@att.net. Suggested donation for the feast is $15.
Persons may attend vespers and the party without reservations or cost.
For more information, contact the Rev. Drew Nagle, Gloria Dei Presbyterian at gloriadeipresbyter@att.net or call 309-788-8986.