Goal: Advance equity in education

“Almost a year ago, I stood at a microphone at an event very much like this one. I talked about my own trauma, as a Black single mother, because I wanted people to know that the desperation with raising a Black child in our society is common,” she said. “We have 23 provisions in this act, 23, that will change the way a child goes from preschool all the way through higher education.”

For early education, HB 2170 will require the Illinois State Board of Education to conduct an annual assessment of all public school students entering kindergarten and expands the Early Intervention Program for 3-year-olds who were previously cut out of the program if they had a birthday between May and August.

Most of the bill’s provisions are targeted at K-12 education. HB 2170 adds new graduation requirements for schools in line with what’s necessary for entry at state universities.

Students entering 9th grade in the 2022-23 academic school year will need to take one computer literacy course. For those entering high school in 2024-25, two years of laboratory science will be an additional requirement, and for those entering in the 2028-29 school year, two years of foreign language courses will be necessary.