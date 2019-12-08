Goal: Ban surprise medical bills

WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of House and Senate leaders reached a deal Sunday on legislation seeking to protect patients from surprise medical bills.

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., reached an agreement with House energy and commerce committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and the top Republican on the panel Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, to rely on "a new system for independent dispute resolution often called arbitration" to move forward with the stalled bill.

The bill would seek to protect patients from paying more after visits to the emergency room in which they are treated by a doctor outside of their insurance network.

Additionally, it includes measures to extend funding for community health center, provide transparency for drug pricing and raise the age for purchasing tobacco to 21.

"I do not think it is possible to write a bill that has broader agreement than this one does among Senate and House Democrats and Republicans on Americans' number one financial concern: what they pay out of their own pockets for health care," Alexander wrote on Twitter.

Supporters of the bill hope to include it on a government funding deal that must be passed before Dec. 20.