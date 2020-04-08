Governor: Illinois not yet meeting testing goals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday the state is unable to reach its daily novel coronavirus testing goal this week as previously expected.

According to medical and scientific experts, he said, processing 10,000 tests a day will give officials the clearest picture of how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the state and how it is spreading.

Laboratories “only just recently surpassed” 6,000 tests daily, Pritzker said.

The hold-up, Pritzker said, is because of “new laboratory automation machines” manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific, originally promised to process a “multi-thousand daily unit increase” of tests — 200 hourly.

The five machines, distributed to Illinois’ three state-run labs, are giving technicians “the level of output that we want to see,” the governor said.

“More importantly, these tests are not producing valid results in a way that meets our exacting standards,” Pritzker added. “I am as inpatient as the rest of you are, wanting to increase testing, but I will not sacrifice accuracy for the sake of speed. The tests and results they will provide are too important.”