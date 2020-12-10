Graffiti attack on Temple Emanuel comes before first night of Hanukkah, days before seminar on white power

It took Daryn Smith about an hour Friday morning to power wash a message of hate from one of the walls of Temple Emanuel in Davenport.
Sometime between roughly 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, someone spray painted "John 8:44" on the wall that runs perpendicular to the temple's rear doors. Smith was busy loading his pickup emblazoned with Power Washing Services QC when he assessed what he erased.
The Davenport Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were present at the scene Thursday.
"It wasn't a work of art," said Smith, who has spent a decade washing graffiti from walls all over the Quad-Cities. "But it was neatly done. It wasn't just scrawled there. Someone came here, planned this, and took the time to make it neat."
The graffiti was a clear and disturbing message for those familiar with more recent attacks on Jewish people. The vandals struck hours before the first night of Hanukkah and just days before One Human Family's free Zoom webinar entitled "The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America."
Temple Emanuel is one of the sponsors of the event.
"If you know how people have twisted John 8:44, you know the threat it implies," Temple Emanuel Rabbi Linda Bertenthal said Friday morning. "The passage, used in this way, is meant to threaten people."
John 8:44 is a part of the New Testament that starts with "you belong to your father, the devil" and ends with "... for he is a liar and the father of lies." There is long-standing debate whether the passage references Jews and is broadly anti-Semitic.
The tract rose to prominence in November 2018 after Robert Bowers killed 11 people in a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. He left John 8:44 in a social media post. Bowers, along with a number of other mass killers, are considered "saints" by number of white nationalist and fascist groups - and those groups have made that public through social media and podcasts.
The tract from John 8:44 also was prominently used by followers of the Christian Identity movement, which developed in the 1960s, reached a peak in the early 1990s, and reemerged as white nationalist groups have become more vocal and visible.
"Of course I planned to attend the Zoom seminar - but what has happened here has just made it all the more evident that we have to educate ourselves on this kind of hate," Bertenthal said.
"We spoke at length this morning about if we wanted to let the media in, if we wanted to answer questions. In the end, it was decided it is important for people to see this. We want people to see. And we want to thank all of those in the community, many people, who have shown us support."
Rich Hendricks, the pastor at Metropolitan Community Church of the Q-C and a member of One Human Family, said he was "surprised and disappointed."
"Actually, I was surprised because it wasn't something more akin to what the National Alliance has been doing with attaching literature to free papers," Hendricks said. "I'm so disappointed in the threat.
"But I'm glad the temple decided to speak about it and show the world this happens. Once again, this is a wake-up call. The majority of people would never do or think something like this. So the majority must speak out against it."
Hendricks said the upcoming Zoom webinar is "sadly, perfectly timed" with the graffiti sprayed on Temple Emanuel.
“The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” the free Zoom webinar, will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wed., Dec. 16.
The featured presenter will be Dr. Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”
After Smith finished packing up his pickup truck he praised the temple.
"It's hard to talk about stuff like this - because it is a threat. But it is important people know about this," Smith said. "I know a number of people who go to this temple. I've actually been in this temple. I was welcomed with open arms.
"You have to wash the paint away, but people should know this happened."
