Government and non-profits in Rock Island and Scott County that provide food and shelter to the needy can now apply for funding from the United Way of the Quad-Cities Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
Federal Emergency Management Agency funds the program to ultimately serve people with economic emergencies, who need food and shelter.
To receive funds, local organizations must:
- Be a non-profit or unit of government
- Have an accounting system
- Practice nondiscrimination
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
- For non-profits, they must have a volunteer board
In Scott County, $61,456 is available; in Rock Island County $79,713 is available.
The amount of funding depends on the number of applicants, how much each requests and the community need for the service, Karrie Abbott, United Way chief operating officer and vice president of community impact, said.
“We want to spread the funding around, but make an impact as well,” Abbott said.
Organizations must submit an application and letter outlining the need for the funds, as well as a budget listing other sources of funding the organization has looked at. Applications are available at www.unitedwayqc.org and must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 15.
Applicants will likely be notified of their funding by the end of July, Abbott said.
A decision-making board will review the applications and prioritize them based on community need, she said.
That board includes: American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, River Bend Foodbank, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services and United Way of the Quad-Cities.
The funding is not meant for disaster relief; however, due to the flooding organizations may have seen an increase in the need of their services, causing economic strain, Abbott said.