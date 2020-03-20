Guatemala closed its border while these Quad Citians were traveling. Their dream vacation has become a nightmare.

It was supposed to be their dream vacation.
Hikes through the Guatemalan jungle. Scenic drives through the mountains. Cave tours. Cliff dives into pools.
But the dream unexpectedly turned into a nightmare for Zach Baker, a 21-year-old Moline resident, and his girlfriend Faith Boyd, a senior at St. Ambrose University, the day before they were supposed to leave Guatemala.
The couple was lounging by the pool of their hotel on March 16 when the groom from a wedding party alerted them to startling news: Guatemala was closing its border for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Baker and Boyd rushed to the airport, a small regional facility not much larger than the Quad-City International Airport. There were only three flights out of the country. All were booked. Hundreds of anxious passengers waited on standby.
The flights took off without Baker and Boyd. They’ve been stuck in the country ever since, two of hundreds of Americans stranded thousands of miles from home unsure of when they’ll come back home.
”There’s a sentiment of sadness over the fact that the Untied States doesn’t seem to be doing anything for those of us that are stranded here,” Baker said.
“We’ve all been in contact with the embassy at some point — myself three times, actually. We’re all receiving the same information that they can can only do what the government is saying, and that there’s currently no plan. We should plan to stay for as long as it takes or arrange our own travel.”
In the absence of official guidance, Baker and Boyd have had to turn to information shared through an informal Facebook group — aptly called “American Citizens Stranded in Guatemala 3/17/2020” — where fellow citizens try to help one another out. By Friday afternoon, the group had grown to 537 members.
According to messages from the group, some Americans have had luck crossing the Guatemala-Mexico border on foot and flying out of Mexico, where some air travel is believed to still be possible.
But it’s a less-than-ideal option.
“I think it’s very risky,” said Boyd, a native of Rockford, Ill. “I think that American citizens shouldn’t have to rely on dragging children through that, and carrying all the luggage that might be with them. I think there needs to be more action in the U.S.’s part.”
A message posted Friday on the website of the U.S. embassy in Guatemala notes the embassy "does not recommend this option as it is not guaranteed that traveling by land out of Guatemala will result in successful return to the United States, or that it is safe to do so."
"We are aware that Guatemala’s airport closure has made it difficult for U.S. citizens wishing to return to the United States,” the message continues, “and we are working to find ways to help all American citizens in Guatemala seeking to return home."
Baker’s mother, Angela Baker, is reaching out to elected officials to try and find a solution. “I’m hoping they will work out a plan to be able to get an aircraft into Guatemala City’s airport and bring out all of the U.S. citizens that are there,” Baker said.
“I’m concerned,” she added. “We know they’re safe, and that feels good. But I’m anxious to have him home.”
While a long-term solution is worked out, Baker and Boyd have rented an Airbnb through April 1. They’re also mulling whether or not to rent a longer-term residence in the country.
But they can’t wait around forever. Boyd’s classes at St. Ambrose University have moved online. She’s still attending class, even taking exams, from Guatemala.
“It’s very hard to focus right now with everything going on,” she said. “There’s really nothing we can do. There are no resources being offered to us.”
Try these tips to conquer stress as we battle COVID-19
People can’t exercise at their usual public fitness club. They can’t go to restaurants to eat. They can’t go to bars. Most can’t even go to church.
So what’s a person to do as stress builds financially and also from fear of the current or unknown?
Stay calm was part of the advice given Wednesday by Ed Rivers, Scott County Health Department director.
Reach out to friends and family was a tip offered by Val Rumler with the local chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
Meditating and developing a new routine was a suggestion from Joe Lilly, director of outpatient services with the Robert Young Mental Health Center in Rock Island.
All realize stress is likely mounting as more and more Quad-Citians stay home out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We are certainly hearing about anxiety and fear with this whole situation,” Lilly said.
People are creatures of habit, Lilly said, and they may need to counter the loss of one routine with the development of a new one.
If they can no longer go to the gym, they should find a way to incorporate at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise into their new routine. Walking outside or in-home exercises are good ways to meet that challenge, he said.
“Thirty minutes of moderate exercise is a good way to help with our neurotransmitters,” Lilly said.
Other important habits to maintain are consistent bedtimes and a healthy diet, he said.
Financial fears should be talked out, Lilly said, and then worked through.
“From our perspective in mental health, our goal is to help people process through and try and develop plans that will help them be successful,” he said. “If there is fear ... (we help) them to do work to address those thoughts that drive anxiety. And focusing on other techniques like meditation and progressive muscle relaxation.”
Lilly cautioned against watching too much TV, especially news on the coronavirus. One doesn’t want to get oversaturated with that, he noted. And he said people should make sure they rely on reliable sources and take a cautious view of things found on social media. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are two groups he recommended.
Getting support via faith is another option, along with meditation and prayer, he said.
“Whatever spirituality means to you, those are things you can still try to focus on at the home, and take time out of the day to focus on those parts,” Lilly said.
His biggest recommendation was to stay connected with loved ones, using methods such as Skype and FaceTime to talk via a video link.
Rumler agreed with that. People should listen if someone calls them, and call a friend or family member if they can, she said.
Rumler also noted breathing exercises and keeping a journal can help reduce stress.
“A lot of times you can write down your thoughts and get them out of your mind.” she said. “That makes it a little easier on you.”
Both Rumler and Lilly were on the same page about reaching out to professionals when help is needed. And they said people should know professionals will be happy to offer counseling via telephone, Skype or Facetime if they aren't comfortable with leaving their homes.
“The big thing is get help so that sometimes acute problems don't become acute chronic problems,” Lilly said.
Bettendorf mayor: 'It’s an all-hands-on-deck cooperative effort here'
Cities along the Mississippi River are now battling two critical threats: spring flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher told reporters on a Thursday morning press call for the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative that the Quad-City region is pooling information and resources to combat the unprecedented situation.
“It’s an all-hands-on-deck cooperative effort here, like it is up and down our great river,” said Gallagher, who co-chairs the MRCTI.
Gallagher said the “good news” is that federal partners are “ready to deliver as much mission-critical response as we could typically rely on, even during this pandemic.”
Gallagher added that leaders throughout the Quad-City region speak daily about the ongoing challenges posed by river flooding and the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday morning, two COVID-19 cases had been diagnosed in Scott County. The Mississippi River at Rock Island was measured at 13.0 feet, below the "minor flood" stage of 15.0 feet.
The twin threats are not lost to local leaders, Gallagher said. He mentioned a regular 11 a.m. call between local elected officials from the five major cities, two counties and others. “It’s a good organization that has helped us to ready not only to protect our area from COVID-19 but to take additional measures as spring floods will certainly be upon us,” Gallagher said.
The governments of Davenport and Bettendorf are following recommended measures to avoid spread of the virus by postponing nonessential meetings, practicing social distancing and holding virtual or telephone meetings.
On Wednesday night, the Davenport City Council held its regular meeting and discussed the fiscal year 2021 budget. The mayor and four aldermen were joined by just a smattering of essential city staff. Other aldermen phoned into the meeting, which was streamed live online.
The flooding and pandemic crises might together create a severe challenge if a flood-related evacuation displaces people from their homes at the very moment locals are asked to stay home to slow the transmission of the coronavirus.
“We’ve thought a lot about that,” Gallagher said. “Locally here, we’ve pooled our resources to determine what needs we have, especially with regards to PPEs [personal protective equipment], so that if we have to stand up some sort of quarantine we would have those capabilities.”
Gallagher added that folks who are quarantined either due to COVID-19 testing or relocated to flooding might need to fill out questionnaires about symptoms or possible virus contact or face other health screeners on the way into a shelter. “Those things are in the works and we understand that’ll be one of the first steps we have as we evacuate people up and down the river.”
Federal agencies such as the Corps of Engineers and FEMA, he added, will have the “ability and capability to set up those quarantine situations.”
Gallagher also said Bettendorf has not had any requests about evacuations.
The prognosis for river flooding is also showing some improvement. Last week’s spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities estimated a 59% probability of major springtime flooding of the Mississippi River at Rock Island. The major flood chance along the Rock River at Moline is even lower.
Gallagher said local leaders in the Quad Cities are working with partners to inventory its essential materials.
“In Iowa, especially in the Quad Cities, we’re working with our partners to get a count, determine how many days we think that will last, work within the system the government has created through our emergency management agencies to request certain equipment and items,” he said. “PPE is one of them.”
Muscatine has positive COVID-19 test
MUSCATINE — A person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Muscatine County, the governor announced Thursday at her daily coronavirus briefing.
The person is an adult between 19 and 40. Public health officials have declined to provide more specifics about people who test positive, citing patient privacy concerns.
The new case brings the total in Iowa to 44 confirmed by the state lab, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Two people have tested positive in Scott County, but neither live locally, public health officials have said.
Experts are reminding residents who feel sick to call your health care provider and stay home. Your health care provider can help you determine whether you need tested and how to obtain one.
Without a hitch, almost: Couple finds emergency Quad-Cities wedding spot despite virus
Sarah Bertenthal and Michael Pogvara were planning a small "first" wedding anyway, with a bigger, Jewish wedding in Argentina on March 18, 2021.
They arranged for a civil ceremony on Wednesday, March 18, at the courthouse in Kane County, Illinois, to make attendance convenient for Pogvara's parents who live in the Chicago area. The date also would be exactly a year before their "real" wedding.
Then the COVID-19 virus hit, and the Kane County Courthouse closed for weddings until April 20.
Well, no problem, the couple thought. They could just come to the Quad-Cities where Bertenthal's mother, Rabbi Linda, of Temple Emmanuel, could arrange for them to be married by a friend who is a judge.
But as it turned out, the judge is in Mexico.
So, they switched gears, got their marriage license in Rock Island County and planned for Rabbi Linda to conduct a civil ceremony in Schwiebert Riverfront Park. The outdoor venue was available and guests could keep a safe distance.
But, not so quick. Tuesday brought a forecast of rain for Wednesday. In seeking an indoor venue, Sarah's dad, Philip, suggested the River Room of the new Hyatt Hotel in East Moline.
Finally, with no more changes, the couple was married at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in an otherwise empty 9th floor room overlooking the Mississippi River with two sets of parents and a reporter attending.
"This is such a huge upgrade from the courthouse," Sarah said, wearing a lacy, ivory-colored, street-length dress.
Because of the virus, the River Room is closed to the public, but it could open for the small wedding party.
Sarah was set on getting married on the 18th because 18 is the number of life in Judaism, she explained.
In addition to the words of Wednesday's ceremony, Rabbi Bertenthal read the "love is a place" poem by e.e. cummings and other parents offered blessings.
From California, Michael is a pilot for Sky West, and Sarah is in social media and email marketing. They met through mutual friends three years ago, and recently moved to Texas.
The Midwest locale was chosen for their first wedding because their parents are within driving distance from each other, the Bertenthals having moved to the Quad-Cities from California in 2018.
The couple picked Argentina for their bigger wedding because they are an adventuresome pair looking for a new wine region — and a new place in general — where they had never been before.
Not enough beds: These maps forecast Quad-Cities' hospital preparedness
A new Harvard analysis shows how the Quad-Cities health care system could become overwhelmed if efforts fail to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.
The analysis, which uses predictive modeling and data on hospital bed capacity, shows what’s at stake when health experts implore Quad-Citians to take social distancing seriously.
If locals “flatten the curve” — slowing the transmission of COVID-19 infections over time — the local health care system has a fighting chance to help treat a possible surge of patients.
However, if the virus spreads widely and rapidly, the local health care system could become swamped, setting up worst-case scenarios with shortages of medical professionals, equipment or supplies.
In a worst-case scenario, the area would need to increase bed capacity by more than 400%.
Experts emphasize the models aren't forgone conclusions and don't account for efforts already undertaken to increase medical capacities and to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which poses a complex public health emergency evolving every day.
In a joint statement, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health noted proactive steps both health care systems are taking in response to the pandemic, including postponing elective procedures and encouraging virtual provider visits. They also emphasized the public’s “vitally important role in helping us not overtax the system,” encouraging Quad-Citians to work remotely and practice social distancing.
Models illustrate possible futures
In the analysis, researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute modeled hospital capacity over time — six months, one year or 18 months — under three possible infection scenarios: if 20%, 40% or 60% of the population is infected.
According to data from the American Hospital Association and the American Hospital Directory, the Quad-Cities area has about 1,610 hospital beds and 140 beds in intensive care units. At any given time, however, some beds are already occupied and unavailable for new patients.
In the model's "moderate" scenario — in which 40% of adults are infected over one year — an influx of an estimated 32,100 coronavirus patients locally would require 153% beds available in the local area.
For the purposes of the study, the local area includes most of the Greater Quad Cities, from Geneseo and Aledo to Maquoketa and Clinton.
According to the model, availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds could be particularly dire even under the moderate scenario. The Harvard analysis suggests that there’d be a need for 356% of currently available ICU beds — a nearly fourfold increase.
However, the burden on the health care system diminishes if fewer people are infected over a longer period of time — in other words, if the spread of the disease is slowed down and contained. For example, if 20% of adults are infected over 18 months — the best-case scenario modeled by the researchers — just 50% of the available hospital beds would be needed and 115% of the available ICU beds.
Conversely, the worst-case scenario — in which 60% of the adult population gets infected over six months — would severely squeeze the health care system, the data suggest. Under the worst-case scenario, 460% of available beds would be needed across the region, and 1067% of available ICU beds.
But if even 20% of adults are infected in six months, the area health care system would need 153% of its available beds and 356% of its ICU beds, according to the analysis.
In the joint statement, Genesis and UnityPoint noted that “data is based on modeling that may not take into consideration the fluidity of the COVID-19 crisis and does not take into consideration surge planning already in place” in both hospital systems.
The statement elaborated: “Together we have responded to this crisis proactively by postponing elective procedures. By postponing elective surgeries, we will be able to increase bed capacity and resource availability should we face a surge of hospital patients.”
The statement added that planning ongoing in both systems includes "how to expand the number of intensive care and acute care beds if necessary, ideas to conserve human and material resources, acquisition of additional resources, ideas to temporarily reassign clinical staff to care for a possible surge of patients and supporting our staffs so they are able to provide care safely with the confidence their family needs are being met at home.”
Metro areas from across the country were analyzed by the Harvard team. Overall, the Quad-Cities health care system appears better poised to handle a possible influx of COVID-19 patients than other areas nationally.
Still, a serious outbreak could overwhelm even the relatively better-equipped health care systems.
"There are so many hospital beds, so many ICU beds and so many ventilators," explained Louis Katz, medical director of the Scott County Health Department. "If demand exceeds supply, then docs and families are put in the position of deciding who gets the last bed or ventilator — not a position any of us want to be in — ask the docs in Italy."
Local demographics also heighten the urgency of social distancing. Around one in six residents of the region is 65 years or older, the population most threatened by the new coronavirus.
“If the curve of positive infections spikes up dramatically, hospitals may be affected,” Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said Thursday. “If everybody does their part, it is our hope it will flatten that curve and allow them to continue them to operate within their resources.”
An analysis released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control studied COVID-19 cases in the U.S. through March 16. Of the 2,449 cases whose ages were known, between 21% and 31% were hospitalized, with 5%-12% requiring ICU admission.
Although COVID-19 is downplayed by some young people, the CDC report found that as many as 21% of hospitalizations were in the age group 20-44.
As of Thursday afternoon, two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Scott County, though neither patient lives in Scott or Rock Island counties, according to health officials. One of the state's new cases is in Muscatine County.
Still, health authorities are assuming the virus has already arrived in the Quad Cities and are asking residents to take precautions accordingly.
“It’s in our community — we know this,” Rivers said about COVID-19. “Social distancing remains our strongest tool to help minimize the spread of this disease in this community.”
As Genesis and UnityPoint said in their statement: “It is a trying time for all of us, but be assured that the two local health systems are thinking about how best to care for patients now, and if the outbreak escalates over an extended period.”
Quad-Cities unemployment rate fell in January. That trend is expected to end
The January 2020 unemployment numbers for the Quad-Cities area decreased from those posted a year ago, but that trend is expected to end as COVID-19 spreads.
The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area recorded a 4.7% unemployment rate for January 2020, down from 5.4% in January 2019. Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted rate for January 2020 was 4%, compared with 5.3% in January 2019, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
It is expected unemployment numbers will increase as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, leading to employers shutting down in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
The Quad-Cities metro area recorded a loss of 600 non-farm jobs compared to a year ago.
The news release noted the not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4% in January 2020, compared with 12.2% at its peak in January 2010. Nationally, those respective numbers were 4% in January 2020 and 10.6% in January 2010.
The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
Milan marijuana dispensary shortens hours, increases cleaning amid COVID-19 pandemic
MILAN — The lone Quad-Cities marijuana dispensary has shortened its hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, said the new hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The shortening of hours is “to allow more time for cleaning and to give our staff a break. We have many that are immunocompromised and are unable to work,” she said.
“The state is keeping an eye on dispensaries to deter them from gathering large crowds. We’re only allowing 10 recreational customers in our lobby at a time, which does make for much longer wait times.”
Further precautions in effect include NTI limiting the amount of adult-use customers to 30 per hour, no more than 10 in the lobby at a time. That is scheduled to continue for operations on Friday.
The dispensary is doing car-side pickup for medical marijuana patients who “call when they get here; we get their order together and bring it to their vehicle after verifying the validity of their medical card,” Ballegeer said.
The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois also sent a news release earlier this week about statewide operations. CBAI said the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation had allowed dispensaries to take orders for medical patients, some who may have compromised immune systems, directly outside the facility on the curb until March 30.
Pam Althoff, CBAI executive director, continues to work with state officials to ensure medical patients and recreational customers have a safe environment to make purchases.
“These are concerning, uncertain times for everyone in Illinois and around the world as we deal with this pandemic. We appreciate the constant, productive communication with the governor and his team as we work to meet the extraordinary demand for adult use cannabis product in Illinois and keep providing the precious medical supply to our patients,” Althoff said.
“We will continue to work to keep everyone safe and healthy in our facilities, and to build out our infrastructure and supply to meet the growing demand in Illinois.”
Ballegeer said some medical patients and recreational customers were trying to stockpile marijuana, much like what has been happening with toilet paper and hand sanitizer at grocery stores.
“Some have been understanding and appreciative of our attempt to maintain social distancing. Others are upset about the changes we’ve had to make,” she said.
Health officials: Quad-Cities' second COVID case 'did most everything right'
The second person in the Quad-Cities to test positive for COVID-19 is credited with reacting precisely as advised by public-health experts.
Described only as a person between the ages of 41 and 60 who does not live in either Iowa or Illinois, the second person to test positive still is being treated. Local health-department authorities declined to say where the person is from or whether the man or woman remains hospitalized locally, in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.
Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said the individual was experiencing possible symptoms of the coronavirus and called a medical facility to describe the symptoms. The person then self-isolated as the test was pending.
"They did most everything right," Rivers said.
While the Quad-Cities still does not have a local resident who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, health department officials offered reassurances Thursday that people living here do, in fact, have the disease.
"It's in our community," Rivers said. "We know this. We may have already had many cases. We don't have a good handle on why we've had no local confirmations."
A case was confirmed in Muscatine County on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press conference. The individual is between the ages of 19 and 40 and lives in Muscatine County. As of Thursday, Iowa had 44 confirmed cases, and no deaths; Illinois had 422 confirmed cases and four deaths. Nationwide, there are 10,422 cases and 150 deaths.
During a now-routine media briefing, Rivers and Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, bolstered the advice and warnings about how everyone should be responding to the pandemic's threat. They elaborated on who should self-isolate and what, exactly, self-isolation should include.
Here are the criteria for those who should self-isolate, meaning stay home, for 14 days: Those who have gone on a cruise, either domestically or internationally, in the past two weeks; those who have visited a country in the past two weeks in which a level-3 travel warning was issued; those who have symptoms or live with someone who has symptoms.
If you are self-isolating, you should: Cancel appointments, and stay home; take your temperature twice a day and, if you have a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, call your doctor; stay away from others in your home and use a separate bathroom, if possible.
When self-isolating, have someone else take care of your pets. While there is no evidence that dogs and cats can contract COVID-19, it is possible they can transmit it from one person to another when both people are in contact with the animal and one person is ill.
One reason public-health official are convinced the disease is more widespread than current testing data indicates is that about 80 percent of those infected will have mild or moderate symptoms, Rivers said. Many people may never know they had it.
"More testing facilities are coming online now," Ludwig said, adding that a medical provider's referral is required before a test is administered.
At a meeting of the Scott County Board of Health earlier in the day, infectious disease expert and medical director of the Scott County Health Department, Dr. Louis Katz said he is seeing some progress in the communication of coronavirus-related information by state and federal public-health officials.
At the onset of the pandemic, Katz said, he was frustrated by a lack of effective communication by some state and federal agencies, but those conditions have improved.
Some agencies, such as the Iowa Department of Public Health, often are reluctant to release disease data out of caution against identifying personal information.
"Remember: Nobody's ever done this before," he said of managing the crisis. If Katz thinks some guarded information should be made public, but certain governmental agencies refuse, he will release it, he said — provided the information does not identify individuals.
Katz also offered a stern warning of and criticism against misinformation on social media.
One piece of advice: If social-media content related to COVID-19 contains politically partisan criticism, he said, it is not helpful to the public.
Trinity halting elective surgeries
All non-essential surgeries and procedures currently scheduled at UnityPoint Health – Trinity are being postponed, beginning Friday.
The health system made the announcement Thursday, saying it was responding to the COVID-19 health crisis and helping conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE, for first responders and other healthcare workers. President Trump's task force had recommended that move, as well as the rescheduling of dental procedures, on Wednesday.
"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority," the announcement states. "We believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of all and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period."
No date has been determined for resuming the procedures. Some exceptions would apply, including threat to life if a procedure is not performed, threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system, risk of cancer progression and risk of a rapid worsening in symptoms.
At the conclusion of Thursday's meeting of the Scott County Board of Health, members remarked that next month's meeting may or may not take place, depending on what is happening with COVID-19.
Rivers responded, "I hope I can say (at the next meeting), 'Wow. Wasn't that exciting? And I'm glad it's over.' "
Recovery grants available to Quad-City nonprofits
The Quad Cities Community Foundation and United Way of the Quad Cities have raised $435,000 in the past week that it will make available to nonprofits, schools and units of government impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
The money in the Disaster Recovery Fund will specifically support those entities' efforts to "flatten the curve" of the virus. The money is to address the financial impact of following the virus recommendations.
Examples might be a nonprofit whose major fundraiser was canceled, reducing income; a homeless services organization that must find an extra location to house clients who are sick; or a senior services organization that cannot serve its clients in congregate meal settings and needs to be able to deliver food.
An entity that needs to purchase technology to continue its operation, allowing its employees to work remotely or shift to delivering services remotely via phone or video conference, also would be eligible.
The initial donations came from big donors — United Way of the Quad-Cities, which contributed $175,000; the foundation, which put in $100,000; the Regional Development Authority that contributed $100,000, as well as Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, Northwest Bank & Trust and Russell Construction. In addition, United Way board chair Linda Bowers pledged a $50,000 match.
United Way also advanced one month's allocation to each of its 36 partner agencies, and it sent surveys to all of them to help prioritize immediate needs and to plan for long-term recovery.
Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the community foundation, expects the amount raised to change daily, even hourly, as more individuals make contributions. And she made a plea for the community — individuals, businesses and foundations — to do just that.
"I hope people continue to give," she said. "We need a lot more than $400,000. This isn't just this week. This is long-term. I think everything has changed. We're going to remember this. This is an unprecedented time.
"We're all being impacted. There is not one person in the Quad-Cities that is not being impacted. We're all in this together. I want to inspire and give hope. Giving (financially) is one of the things people can do."
She also noted that within 30 minutes of the news release being posted online Thursday morning, the foundation received three completed applications and six drafts for help.
There is no deadline for submissions; the foundation will judge and fill requests as they come in. "We want to get the money out there," Ristau said. "We don't want to sit on it."
The foundation asks applicants to make requests for what is needed over the next eight weeks from the date of their application.
Evaluation criteria will include an applicant's reach (it serves a large population, or it serves an intensive or specialized service to a small population) and that the money will fill a gap not able to be filled by other resources.
As for the amount that will be granted, "in this unprecedented situation, we must all be flexible to respond as needed within the resources we have to offer," the foundation's news release said. "We will set no maximum grant amount."
Grants can serve both individuals and businesses, although individuals and businesses cannot apply directly for the grants. "Units of government" means entities such as libraries or senior centers, not cities or counties, she said. And all entities must be located in, or significantly serving, Rock Island and Scott counties.
Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way, noted that her agency is "in a unique position to act as a unifier in a time of crisis.”
"With 36 local United Way funded partners, our network is playing key roles in all areas of the COVID-19 response. These are the boots on the ground who are making a daily difference in the lives of people throughout this region. We are determined to support them in all ways possible so they can focus on this important work.”
COVID-19: U.S. Postal Service says our mail is safe
Most people probably have noticed that mail delivery has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is because mail is at low risk for contamination.
A statement this week by the United States Postal Service indicates the agency has been assured by public-health officials that continued home delivery does not put consumers or carriers at risk.
"The United States Postal Service is closely monitoring the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation and continues to follow strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments," according to a statement by the USPS. "The CDC, the World Health Organization and the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
"The Postal Service has so far experienced only minor operational impacts in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Studies on the lifespan of the virus on surfaces have varied, depending largely on the type of surface that comes into contact with the virus.
Many American rely on deliveries from the Postal Service for medications, Social Security checks and online purchases, along with specific information and instruction related to the pandemic.
"We are sharing the CDC’s guidance to our employees via stand-up talks, employee news articles, messages on bulletin boards, videos and an intranet site directly to employees and within USPS workplaces," the statement continued.
The USPS is a self-supporting, independent federal agency, reaching 155 million residences, businesses and Post Office Boxes. The Postal Service relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund operations and is not dependent upon taxpayer funds.
While domestic delivery has continued with virtually no interruptions, some international mail has undergone changes.
"We do continue to have a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area," USPS officials said. "In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel. The Postal Service is undertaking all reasonable measures to minimize the impact to our customers."
The World Health Organization, WHO, has indicated: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
And, according to a statement by the CDC: “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures."
Although field work has been suspended, Census workers are still being hired in Quad-Cities area
Although the U.S.Census Bureau has suspended field operations until April 1 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, people still are be hired in the Quad-Cities area to go door to door to collect information.
People who have applied to the Census Bureau and are waiting to learn if they have been hired should be patient, Denise Bulat, executive director of the Bi-State Regional Commission, said Thursday.
“This is a big undertaking,” she said. “And some might have to wait awhile to hear back.”
Census takers are not expected to go out until late May to contact people who have not turned any information in.
“They are still planning on that happening,” said Rachel Hansen, senior planner with Bi-State. “They are monitoring the situation.”
Bulat said Muscatine County in this area still recently had a need for Census takers. People who don't live in the county can apply, she said.
While work in the field has been suspended, the Census Bureau will continue to collect information online and via phone calls.
“For typical households, anyone can still respond online,” Hansen said.
So far, the Census Bureau has received 11 million such responses.
People can begin to fill out information online or via a phone call, as directed by the invitation to participate that they received in the mail, Bulat said.
Those who are deemed unlikely to provide the information online will receive paper forms, which they can fill out and send in.
People who have not filled out a form online or via the phone eventually will receive paper forms, Hansen said.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.