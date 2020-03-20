You are the owner of this article.
Guatemala closed its border while these Quad Citians were traveling. Their dream vacation has become a nightmare.
Baker & Boyd in Guatemala

Faith Boyd, left, and Zach Baker pose during their vacation in Guatemala. The two are now stuck due to COVID-19-related border closures.

 Graham Ambrose

It was supposed to be their dream vacation.

Hikes through the Guatemalan jungle. Scenic drives through the mountains. Cave tours. Cliff dives into pools.

But the dream unexpectedly turned into a nightmare for Zach Baker, a 21-year-old Moline resident, and his girlfriend Faith Boyd, a senior at St. Ambrose University, the day before they were supposed to leave Guatemala.

The couple was lounging by the pool of their hotel on March 16 when the groom from a wedding party alerted them to startling news: Guatemala was closing its border for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Baker and Boyd rushed to the airport, a small regional facility not much larger than the Quad-City International Airport. There were only three flights out of the country. All were booked. Hundreds of anxious passengers waited on standby.

The flights took off without Baker and Boyd. They’ve been stuck in the country ever since, two of hundreds of Americans stranded thousands of miles from home unsure of when they’ll come back home.

”There’s a sentiment of sadness over the fact that the Untied States doesn’t seem to be doing anything for those of us that are stranded here,” Baker said.

“We’ve all been in contact with the embassy at some point — myself three times, actually. We’re all receiving the same information that they can can only do what the government is saying, and that there’s currently no plan. We should plan to stay for as long as it takes or arrange our own travel.”

In the absence of official guidance, Baker and Boyd have had to turn to information shared through an informal Facebook group — aptly called “American Citizens Stranded in Guatemala 3/17/2020” — where fellow citizens try to help one another out. By Friday afternoon, the group had grown to 537 members.

According to messages from the group, some Americans have had luck crossing the Guatemala-Mexico border on foot and flying out of Mexico, where some air travel is believed to still be possible.

But it’s a less-than-ideal option.

“I think it’s very risky,” said Boyd, a native of Rockford, Ill. “I think that American citizens shouldn’t have to rely on dragging children through that, and carrying all the luggage that might be with them. I think there needs to be more action in the U.S.’s part.”

A message posted Friday on the website of the U.S. embassy in Guatemala notes the embassy "does not recommend this option as it is not guaranteed that traveling by land out of Guatemala will result in successful return to the United States, or that it is safe to do so."

"We are aware that Guatemala’s airport closure has made it difficult for U.S. citizens wishing to return to the United States,” the message continues, “and we are working to find ways to help all American citizens in Guatemala seeking to return home."

Baker’s mother, Angela Baker, is reaching out to elected officials to try and find a solution. “I’m hoping they will work out a plan to be able to get an aircraft into Guatemala City’s airport and bring out all of the U.S. citizens that are there,” Baker said.

“I’m concerned,” she added. “We know they’re safe, and that feels good. But I’m anxious to have him home.”

While a long-term solution is worked out, Baker and Boyd have rented an Airbnb through April 1. They’re also mulling whether or not to rent a longer-term residence in the country.

But they can’t wait around forever. Boyd’s classes at St. Ambrose University have moved online. She’s still attending class, even taking exams, from Guatemala.

“It’s very hard to focus right now with everything going on,” she said. “There’s really nothing we can do. There are no resources being offered to us.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

