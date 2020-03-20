Guatemala closed its border while these Quad Citians were traveling. Their dream vacation has become a nightmare.

It was supposed to be their dream vacation.

Hikes through the Guatemalan jungle. Scenic drives through the mountains. Cave tours. Cliff dives into pools.

But the dream unexpectedly turned into a nightmare for Zach Baker, a 21-year-old Moline resident, and his girlfriend Faith Boyd, a senior at St. Ambrose University, the day before they were supposed to leave Guatemala.

The couple was lounging by the pool of their hotel on March 16 when the groom from a wedding party alerted them to startling news: Guatemala was closing its border for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Baker and Boyd rushed to the airport, a small regional facility not much larger than the Quad-City International Airport. There were only three flights out of the country. All were booked. Hundreds of anxious passengers waited on standby.

The flights took off without Baker and Boyd. They’ve been stuck in the country ever since, two of hundreds of Americans stranded thousands of miles from home unsure of when they’ll come back home.

”There’s a sentiment of sadness over the fact that the Untied States doesn’t seem to be doing anything for those of us that are stranded here,” Baker said.