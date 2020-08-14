Half of Rock Island's 14 COVID-19 infections reported Friday are under age of 30

Iowa health officials reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Scott County Friday.

Scott County has confirmed a total of 1,792 positive cases. The county had reported a death Thursday, bringing the total to 15. It was an older adult, ages of 61 to 80.

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers stressed the age of the deceased doesn't mean younger people cannot contract the virus and spread it to others.

“We are saddened to hear of an additional COVID-19 related death of a resident of Scott County. This individual was an older adult. We know that COVID-19 continues to spread from person to person, putting our most vulnerable residents at risk," Rivers said. "We continue to ask our community to be vigilant when going out and about by wearing a face covering, keeping physical distance from others, and to practice good hand washing."

Rivers' point was illustrated by the list of 14 Rock Island County residents confirmed positive Friday. Twelve were below the age of 50 and seven of those cases were below the age of 30.

The Rock Island County now has 1,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 13 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths stands at 40.