"Happy Joe" Whitty, 82, died Tuesday morning at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.
Services are pending for Whitty, who was a Quad-City icon with his successful chain of Happy Joe's restaurants.
"He was one of the joys of the Quad-Cities," said Bill Wundram, longtime Quad-City Times columnist. "He was an entrepreneur and one of my better friends."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Founder, Happy Joe Whitty. Joe passed away on the morning of Oct. 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and close friends. pic.twitter.com/mVOxdUlRKi— Happy Joe's Pizza 🍕 (@HappyJoesPizza) October 29, 2019