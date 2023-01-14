'Hardhat Man' is missed by many in downtown Davenport

The name of this column is Everyday People. Here's one many people knew, if only by sight:

We called him Hardhat Man.

If you live or work downtown Davenport or near the west end, you likely saw the man with the bushy beard and construction helmet. He had green, white and yellow helmets, which he wore over knit caps.

He liked to walk 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport. He liked the skateboard park and the western end of Rockingham Road. He hung out at the U.S. Post Office on 2nd Street and posted up outside the nearby La Finca restaurant.

For a long time, parishioners at St. Anthony Catholic Church for the 7:30 a.m. Sunday mass saw him across Main Street, reading a book.

Except for those who live on the streets or in the shelters of Davenport, a lot of people didn't know Hardhat Man's real name.

It was Troy Harrington Jr.

Even fewer people know the 34-year-old Harrington died sometime over the past weekend.

Davenport police said an emergency medical crew responded to a call and found Harrington severely injured. Witnesses told first responders he either fell out a window or fell down some stairs.

Here's what we do know, according to public records:

Harrington was arrested Nov. 26 for striking a police officer after refusing to leave the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident near the intersection of Schmidt and Rockingham roads. He had what was described by many who knew him as having a "very good" relationship with police, and the incident at the crash was chalked up to Harrington being off the medications he took for mental illness.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the incident on Dec. 16.

Harrington spent a month in the Scott County jail and was released two days before his death. News of his passing hit those who knew him hard.

'He was my friend'

Koran Jackson was the first person who stood outside King's Harvest in Friday's chilling breeze to wait for the 11:30 a.m. lunch.

A kindly passerby pulled over in a Cadillac on 3rd Street and handed Jackson a bag containing two Wendy's cheeseburgers and a bright-blue Gatorade. After that gesture, Jackson felt good enough to lower the scarf covering his face and talk about the man everyone on the west end and throughout Davenport's downtown knew as Hardhat Man.

"OK. I know Hardhat Man by sight, you know, or to say 'Hi.' Everyone knows Hardhat Man. He's a good guy," Jackson said after finishing the first burger.

Jackson didn't know Harrington died. Word of his death had not reached everyone on the street. He looked east and spotted a man using a walker and advancing slowly toward King's Harvest.

"That's Pops over there," Jackson said. "He really likes Hardhat Man. Knows him real good, I think."

Pops made his way to his spot under the King's Harvest marquee and smiled at the mere mention of Hardhat Man.

"I call him by his name, Troy," Pops said. "Troy is his name. Troy is a good man. I had this stroke right over there, across the street. It was Troy who helped me. He stopped and helped me up. Sat me up.

"Troy is a friend out here. He got me help that day. He hardly ever talks, but he told me I would be OK and he wouldn't leave me. He whispered it to me so I would know."

Pops heard the news of Harrington's death. He sat on the small seat of his walker and covered his face for a moment. When his hands moved away, there were tears in his eyes.

"That can't be right," Pops said. "That's not right. I just saw Troy the other day. He was my friend."

'Troy was kind, caring guy'

News of Harrington's death was circulating inside King's Harvest before Friday's lunch. The crew behind the cafeteria's counter exchanged stories about Harrington. They said they liked the quiet man who always wore a hardhat just above his smile.

Kelly Burden manned the front desk, taking names and helping people sort through the available groceries. He is 69 years old and has worked at King's Harvest for 18 years.

"I knew Troy for every one of those years. I considered him my friend," Burden said. "I heard about his death either Saturday or Sunday. A friend called and said he had a fall and he died.

"Since then, there's been rumors. But rumors are always swirling. You have to understand that people who live on the street — and Troy spent a lot of time on the streets — sometimes disappear for a time."

Burden recalled a month-long period last year when Harrington was missing. It turned out Hardhat Man was in the hospital.

"I was worried then, and I was so happy to see him when he came out," Burden said. "Troy was a caring, kind guy. He was always considerate. He never took lunch until he saw all the others get lunch first.

"In fact, one of the problems we had with Troy was that we would give him a bag of groceries and he would turn around and give it to someone who didn't have one. He didn't ask for much."

Like Pops, tears formed in Burden's eyes as he recalled Harrington.

"Everyone here loved him," Burden said. "Sometimes we get whole pizzas, you know, cooked, in the boxes. It never failed, I'd give Troy a box and he'd go outside and offer it to the person who didn't get one. That's the way it was.

"Troy had problems. But he was kind to others. His demons were personal. And he died way too young. It makes me sad to think he's not going to be out there any more."