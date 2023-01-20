'He lived well and he died well': George Kirk leaves behind a hero's legacy and a father's influence

The fact the Quad City International Airport exists is due in large part to a Moline-born war hero named George Nathan Kirk.

He died Friday, Jan. 13, at the age of 101.

Kirk's twin sons, Chris and Randy, grew up in the airport and witnessed its growth. But they were practically adults before they knew even bits of a story of the father who bravely served his country in World War II.

It was a story few people knew.

"When we were kids, Dad never talked about the war," Chris Kirk said. "It just wasn't a topic he ever brought up. I don't remember Dad talking about what he did in the war with anyone, except for the men he served with. He was proud of his service, but I think he saw talking about it as bragging.

"I really never knew much until I finally got to go to a reunion with him. I sat in the shadows and just listened to those guys talk. I learned more about my Dad's military service that way than from anything he ever told me."

What Kirk never told his sons was the story of a singular military career.

He was a distinguished World War II Naval Flying Ace who tallied seven combat victories in aerial battles in the Pacific theater. Kirk was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and three Navy Air Medals. After the war, he helped the Navy develop night-fighting tactics for the new Grumman F6F-5N aircraft.

Life in a fighter plane was a long way from his home near the Mississippi River.

Born in Moline on April 27, 1921, Kirk graduated from Moline High School and attended three years at the University of Iowa before joining the Navy at the start of World War II.

He enlisted on Jan. 3, 1942, and began fighter-pilot training in St. Louis. He moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he earned his naval wings at the Naval Air Station. On June 1, 1943, he received orders to report to Air Group 8, where he flew some of the first Grumman F6F-3, better known as Hellcats.

Combat loomed. But Kirk found the time to marry his best friend and high school sweetheart, Virginia Christofferson, on Aug. 8, 1943 in, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Everyone called her Ginny.

"We were 22-years old. The Navy gave us their fastest fighter planes and I married Ginny," Kirk told his sons. "It was the best summer of my life."

They were married 61 years when Ginny died in 2004.

Kirk deployed on the CV-11 Intrepid to Hawaii in December 1943 and moved to the CV-17 Bunker Hill and the Pacific Theater in March 1944. His combat activities included the Marianas Turkey Shoot, combat over Iwo Jima and Formosa, as well as supporting McArthur's Philippine Invasion in October 1944.

In 1951, George and Ginny welcomed Chris and Randy to the family. Like Chris, Randy said much of what he later learned about his dad came as a surprise.

"I don't think my dad ever wanted to sound like he was bragging about what he did. He especially would never do that around us kids," Randy Kirk said. "We had an uncle, Duane Christofferson, who had been badly injured during the Battle of the Bulge. My dad always said Uncle Duane was a hero and all he ever did was fly a plane.

"That was my dad. He talked about the guys in the trenches, the guys who didn't have beds to sleep in. He was honest about it. He said one of the reasons he chose to fly for the Navy was because, at the end of the day, you had a meal and a bed waiting for you."

Though war memories were rare, Kirk was a constant presence in his twins' lives.

"Dad always made sure he was there. And he always encouraged us to be active and involved. He was just always very engaged and encouraged us to be that way," Chris said. "He spent a lot of time with us. We spent time together as a family."

Kirk loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. He encouraged Randy and Chris to do all three activities.

"We had a cottage on the Mississippi River, near Cordova," Randy said. "We were water skiing by the age of, oh, maybe 5 or 6. And we learned to fish and boat. Then came hunting.

"When we were a little older, my parents and a few other families bought a 100-acre farm in Milan. Those were wonderful days. We fished and hunted Mill Creek, and we were always spending time with friends."

Chris and Randy also spent many hours at the growing airport in Moline.

"Back then, we had the run of the place," Chris said. "We would run around the terminal and go up in the tower. Can you even imagine that? But Dad encouraged us to come along and see the things he did."

Kirk's work at the airport was crucial to its development.

“In 1955, I heard that the Moline Aviation Board was looking for an airport manager. I applied and fortunately I got the job," Kirk told his sons. "Civilian aviation was expanding, and we built up the Metropolitan Airport Authority from scratch. The job grew as I grew, and I stayed at the airport till my retirement."

Kirk spearheaded the purchase of land to expand the airport and the creation of an industrial park. That move led to the financing of water, streets and other infrastructure.

He also was an active member of the American Association of Airport Executives. He helped form the Great Lakes Chapter for the association and became its first president. In 1976 he was elected the president and chairman of the national AAAE organization. In that role he helped develop an accreditation program for airport managers in the aviation industry, designing a curriculum of courses with the assistance of several university professors to create a type of masters program for those in the airport management industry.

Kirk retired from the airport in 1983 and turned to golf, hunting and fishing.

The twins each inherited some of their father's personality and passion.

Randy built airplane hangars for 38 years in Harvard, Ill. before retiring and founding Kirk Airport Solutions in Lago Vista, Texas. Chris joined the sheriff's department in Brazos County, Texas and was elected sheriff in 1996. He spent 24 years in the role. Like his father, he has a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing.

Kirk was a role model for both sons.

"I don't ever remember him yelling at us," Randy said. "When there was a problem, he'd let things settle and then he sat us down and talked to us. He was patient, but we knew when we did something wrong and we didn't do it again.

"He was a kind man who liked to walk the beach and watch the sun set."

He was as strong-willed as one might imagine, Chris said.

"Dad lived on his own and literally drove to the grocery store the week before he died," he said. "He wasn't feeling well, went to hospital for a few days and got out and we set up hospice for him. He spent less than a day in hospice.

"Dad was always a gentleman, always polite. He lived well and he died well. He decided it was time to go, and he went out on his own terms."