Health official: COVID-19 is having a profound impact on mental health

Two more Quad-Cities residents have died of COVID-19-related causes, it was reported Thursday.

And while the climbing death toll leads all COVID-19 stories, a local behavioral health professional said the prolonged pandemic is having a profound impact on the mental health of people across the region and country.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a man in his 70s Thursday. He had been isolating at home. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 34.

“We are sad to report that another person in Rock Island County has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We understand that everyone is tired of COVID-19, but it’s not going away anytime soon. Please continue to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing your hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when you must be out.”

Scott County reported the death of a person between the age of 41 and 60 Thursday. Fourteen people in the county have died of COVID-19-related causes.