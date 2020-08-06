Health official: COVID-19 is having a profound impact on mental health

Two more Quad-Cities residents have died of COVID-19-related causes, it was reported Thursday.
And while the climbing death toll leads all COVID-19 stories, a local behavioral health professional said the prolonged pandemic is having a profound impact on the mental health of people across the region and country.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death of a man in his 70s Thursday. He had been isolating at home. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 34.
“We are sad to report that another person in Rock Island County has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We understand that everyone is tired of COVID-19, but it’s not going away anytime soon. Please continue to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing your hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when you must be out.”
Scott County reported the death of a person between the age of 41 and 60 Thursday. Fourteen people in the county have died of COVID-19-related causes.
Anne McNelis, director of clinical services at Transitions Health Services, said watching climbing infection or death rates is just one of the "unprecedented stressors" people have faced during the prolonged pandemic.
"We are looking at ongoing uncertainty, and stressors like fear, isolation and economic uncertainty," said McNelis,
McNelis described the "compounding stress" presented by racial injustice, economic issues, and extended unemployment.
"These kinds of stress can wreak havoc on our sleep, appetite and our overall physical wellness," McNelis said. She noted the number of people reporting stress-related anxiety and depression has more than tripled.
McNelis said people ages 18 to 24 have been profoundly affected by COVID-19 stress. Before the pandemic, 3.4% of young people in that age range reported anxiety and depression. That number has jumped to 24%.
"I think we have to find ways to address the traumas we have experienced during the pandemic," McNelis said. She asked for people to be more understanding, take more healthy time for themselves, and try to find ways to preserve social bonds or create new ones.
While McNelis called for greater awareness of the behavioral health challenges faced by everyone during the pandemic, the local case counts continued to rise.
Rock Island Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,693.
There are 17 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 21 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths, in 102 counties.
Health officials reported 12 new positive cases in Scott County, bringing the confirmed number of cases to 1,643.
Iowa reported 701 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the states total to 47,360. The death toll is 908.
An Iowa official issued a safety warning Thursday about masks. Attorney General Tom Miller warned businesses and consumers to avoid online sites selling KN95 masks that do not meet the performance standards of a 95% filtration mask and may be a safety risk for workers in health care settings.
Unlike N95 respirators, KN95 masks have not met the standards of the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The CDC does not recommend the general public wear N95 respirators, because they are critical supplies reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.
