Health officials from Illinois and Iowa report low monkeypox numbers

At least one case of monkeypox has been reported in the region as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of the spread of the virus.

The case count throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois is low but unclear.

"The health department will not comment further whenever there may be fewer than five cases of any illness or disease," Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said Monday.

According to Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Brooke Barnes, health officials from Iowa report possible outbreaks by region. The "East Region" — which includes all of Scott County — has one confirmed case.

Illinois had 401 confirmed cases of the disease as of Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Only New York and California have higher case counts, according to data from the CDC.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials in Iowa reported 10 cases of monkeypox as of July 29.

The monkeypox virus is part of the same family as the variola virus, otherwise known as smallpox, according to the CDC. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox, but milder, and the disease is rarely fatal. The disease does not spread easily between people without close contact and the outbreak has primarily affected men who have sex with men, health officials say.

But anyone can spread the disease through contact with bodily fluids, sores, shared items such as clothing and bedding that have been contaminated with fluid or sores, or through respiratory droplets in close settings.

Both local health departments are working to educate the public about how the virus is transmitted. Those efforts include updated Facebook posts and information shared with local health care providers throughout the Quad-Cities.

While monkeypox has been known to affect people for decades, the current outbreak is the largest. Earlier this month, it was designated a global emergency by the World Health Organization, and a shortage of vaccines for the once-rare disease has caused public health leaders to scramble.

In Illinois, the state's department of public health announced that the state is prioritizing giving the first dose of the vaccine, known as the Jynneos vaccine, to as many high-risk people as possible, rather than giving fewer people more protection with a second dose 28 days after the first.

The state agency said studies had shown the first dose could offer protection for several months.

Ludwig said the Rock Island Health Department received "a very small amount of the vaccine."

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed local health departments the state does have vaccine available.

"Monkeypox vaccine is available in the state in various locations — undisclosed — and the vaccine can be made available quickly when needed," Barnes explained.

More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May, according to the CDC. To date, monkeypox deaths have been reported only in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading.

“The bottom line is we’ve seen a shift in the epidemiology of monkeypox where there’s now widespread, unexpected transmission,” Dr. Albert Ko, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Yale University, said. “There are some genetic mutations in the virus that suggest why that may be happening, but we do need a globally-coordinated response to get it under control.”

Symptoms can range from a fever, headache, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough and a rash that can look similar to pimples or blisters.

The rash can appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body such as hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. It will go through different stages before healing completely.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should cover up any rashes, wear a mask and notify a health care provider as soon as possible. Cases should be reported to the health department.