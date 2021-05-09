Heart of Healthcare honoree: Samantha Remley

An innate desire to help others is what led Samantha Remley to a career in nursing.
She said she chose to nurse “because my father had some healthcare issues and I wanted to be able to help others, as great healthcare workers helped him and our family.”
Remley currently works as a phone triage RN at Genesis Health Group – Eldridge Family Practice.
When asked about being a nurse amid the pandemic, she shared how “stressful” the last year has been and said it is “probably the most stressful in my nursing career. There has been a tremendous strain put on our healthcare system and our healthcare workers. With that being said, “I’m not sure I’ve ever before been so proud to be a nurse. We stepped up to the plate and succeeded, in a year that never seemed to have an end. We dealt with fear, uncertainty, and loss, but kept coming back every day to do it again. We were on the front line during this pandemic and we stood that line daily. I’m proud of all the healthcare workers out there and so honored to be able to be a part of the nursing community.”
"Compassion is always really good. Both for nurses to give to people and for our patients to give back to us. We have had a hard time with the pandemic just like everyone else. Compassion is a good thing, and everyone should practice it in (their) everyday living. That's my biggest takeaway from this," Remley said.
Her nomination for the Hearth of Healthcare honor recounted a harrowing situation during which Samantha exemplified the mantras of "going above and beyond", and "cool under pressure."
"Nearing the end of her shift a call came in from a patient who was thinking of harming themselves. Sam, remained calm and focused, reassuring the caller. With no one present to take the caller to the ER, Sam contacted 911 which dispatched police to the scene. This situation is not in Sam's normal day-to-day, which usually consists of fielding patient calls and callbacks. Her actions resulted in the patient getting the care needed."
The young woman on the other end of the phone line told Remley "she didn't think she wanted to live anymore."
"I asked her if she had any plans and just kind of chatted with her for a few minutes. Then I told her that I need to get her to the hospital. I need to get you to people who are trained to deal with situations like this. And she just said, 'just please help me'."
"My heart was racing. But of course, you can't really let the patient know that. And thankfully, I've had enough nursing experience to have been in bad situations before like codes at the hospital that you can kind of turn off your emotions until after everything is said and done," Remley said.
"I remember thinking about her all weekend. I just thought about her and if she was getting the help that she needed. Does she have a loved one that she could call to end up with her (at the hospital) because I just felt so bad for her," Remley said.
"I'm always going to try and deal with patients how I would want somebody to deal with myself or my family member. And you know, there's a lot of patients I just wish I could reach through the phone. Of course not during COVID times, but just put my arms around them and give them a big hug. And she was one of them."
Remley earned an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Scott Community College. She started her career with Genesis in 2003 in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and then transitioned to working at Genesis Health Group – Bettendorf Pediatrics in 2008.
She became a Certified Health Coach in 2013 and worked for about a year as a pediatric health coach in the Bettendorf Pediatrics office until the program was discontinued for pediatrics, at which point she returned to work as a staff RN position in the office and then transitioned to her current position in 2017.
“Most days I get to leave work knowing I made a difference in someone else’s day, and that brings me so much satisfaction,” Remley said. “I thoroughly enjoy being able to be a part of the nursing community.
She and her husband, Aaron, live on a small acreage with “fur and feathered” children – “two dogs, three indoor cats, several “barn cats,” four guinea pigs, and somewhere around 40-50 chickens, I may have lost count),” she said. “We are getting ready to welcome some Alpacas to our little farm this spring or summer.”
Remley is an avid knitter and gardener in her time away from work and she can often be found walking the country roads near her home listening to audiobooks.
