Heart of Healthcare honoree: Samantha Remley

Her nomination for the Hearth of Healthcare honor recounted a harrowing situation during which Samantha exemplified the mantras of "going above and beyond", and "cool under pressure."

"Nearing the end of her shift a call came in from a patient who was thinking of harming themselves. Sam, remained calm and focused, reassuring the caller. With no one present to take the caller to the ER, Sam contacted 911 which dispatched police to the scene. This situation is not in Sam's normal day-to-day, which usually consists of fielding patient calls and callbacks. Her actions resulted in the patient getting the care needed."

The young woman on the other end of the phone line told Remley "she didn't think she wanted to live anymore."

"I asked her if she had any plans and just kind of chatted with her for a few minutes. Then I told her that I need to get her to the hospital. I need to get you to people who are trained to deal with situations like this. And she just said, 'just please help me'."

"My heart was racing. But of course, you can't really let the patient know that. And thankfully, I've had enough nursing experience to have been in bad situations before like codes at the hospital that you can kind of turn off your emotions until after everything is said and done," Remley said.