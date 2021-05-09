Heart of Healthcare honoree: Stacy Wille

“The most satisfying part of this pandemic has been witnessing the support and resiliency – support from our leaders, medical directors, other units, and the community,” she said. “I am truly blessed to have such supportive senior leadership and medical directors who helped me navigate these uncharted waters. They spent countless hours helping me develop surge plans and address all of my concerns. That being said, the real heroes of this pandemic have been the resilient nurses, respiratory therapists, physicians, nurse practitioners, and other support staff. We’ve been there for each other to celebrate the victories, like the patient who was discharged after 990+ days in our ICU and for the losses, like the day we had seven patients pass in less than 24 hours. The community also supported us in so many ways by sending us food, monetary donations, masks, caps, thank-you cards, and so much more. Words cannot even begin to describe how grateful I am to be a part of our amazing ICU family.