DAVENPORT – Tom Corlett loves going to concerts at Codfish Hollow so much that he's volunteered for 30 shows as a stagehand in the past two years, and has seen 70 concerts there since 2011.
The retired Davenport man, who worked in HVAC construction, is working with fellow Q-C Codfish Hollow fans Roberta Osmers and John Rushton to host a “Raise the Roof” fundraiser April 7 at Great River Brewery in an effort to replace the roof on the 1954 barn east of Maquoketa, 44 miles north of Davenport.
"It's a magical place," Corlett said recently. "It's an old Quonset-hut type barn, and the roof on it is just crumbling...The owners are such nice people, you get sucked into their niceness."
The estimated cost to put on a new roof is over $30,000 and a gofundme page as raised $5,100 so far.
"You may have seen shingles lying on the ground (or parts of them) when you attended a show. That's right, our roof is literally falling off," the website from owners Shawn and Tiffany Biehl says. "Most people don't know that we are entirely run by volunteers. We don't make a lot of money running this business. We pay the bands and after that, we take what's left and try to make it through the winter months and schedule much needed restoration and improvement projects at the barn.
"Over the course of the first five years that we ran this business, we basically lost money every single year. We now (with alcohol sales) break even or actually make a little money every show," the site says.
"The volunteers and friends and family are really what make this whole thing work and we love you all for it. We're happy to bring you some of the coolest musical happenings around! We do it because we love to do it and it's been one of the most rewarding, mind-blowing experiences of our lives."
Concerts have been held at Codfish Hollow since 2009, with the first Daytrotter Barnstormer show.
"The Biehls of Codfish Hollow give of themselves to the music community. Here is our chance to give a little back to them," according to an e-mail from Corlett and the volunteers. "We are asking our Codfish and live music friends to join us in raising funds to re-roof the Codfish Hollow Barn."
Volunteers from the Dubuque area are holding a similar fundraiser March 29, at the Dubuque Smoke Stack, Corlett said.
"Volunteers from the Quad-Cities thought, if Dubuque is doing something, we should too," he said."It goes back to the love of the space, love of the people. So many in the QC have made Codfish Hollow a must-have stop in their summer music journey."
The Great River event is scheduled Sunday, April 7, from 1-5 p.m., with performances by Ren Edstrand and Jonathan Peters.
"We'll have a jam session; I think that will grow," Corlett said. "Music people in this area really understand what the Barn is about also."
They're looking for donations of items for a silent auction, a raffle, and hors d'oeuvres donations. Among raffle items will be three pairs of tickets good for five shows each at Codfish Hollow.
Corlett said they're seeking suggestions, ideas, volunteers, and inspiration, as well as donations. There won't be an admission cost for the benefit but donations are sought.
"We are willing to work hard and give everything we've got to make these magical shows keep happening," Corlett said. "Hopefully anyone who has been to a show out here feels the same way."
To help out or for more information, you can e-mail tkcorlett@mchsi.com or call 563-359-4523.