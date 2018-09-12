When the Rev. Rich Hendricks talks to the Church Women United gathering on Friday, Sept. 28, he will discuss both sides of the coin
In his “Combating Hate” presentation, he will talk about the many faces of hate and the many faces of love, he said.
Hendricks is a co-founder of One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area, a non-profit group that promotes diversity and inclusion.
“We can’t ignore those faces of hate,” he said. “We have to be engaged with the world around us and be vigilant against those who would disrupt our freedoms and our rich diversity of life that we enjoy here in the Quad-Cities. “
He referenced the Michael Jackson song “Man in the Mirror.”
“That’s where we all have to start,” he said. “We have to look at our own lives, our own friends, our own biases, and continually work at rooting out the seeds of mistrust or doubt or prejudice that live there that can easily grow into hate.
“The thing is, it only takes a few hatemongers and a lot of people to do nothing for evil to triumph,” he said.
One Human Family seeks to continually bring people together and call attention to the wonderful diversity that is in the Quad-Cities, he said. That includes its “Welcome Neighbor” signs.
“As much as we think we’re different, we’re all the same,” Hendricks said. “We’re all human beings and we all want the same things for ourselves and our families and our communities.”
It matters how we treat each other, he said.
“It’s our responsibility to treat everybody with care and kindness. If it‘s somebody you see every single day, you really out to know their name.”
Hendricks takes a personal approach to starting conversations. “I wear two different color shoes all the time. The reason I do that is to strike up conversations with people,” he said. “They tend to notice when you have on mismatched shoes, even if it’s just a quick conversation in passing. “
It also sends the message that it’s OK to be different. “It’s a message I carry with me,” he said.
The most common comment “I’ll bet you have another pair just like that at home.” It doesn’t matter what they say, it’s a conversation starter. Sometimes they’ll talk about their daughter who wears mismatched socks."
One Human Family would like to talk about its work with more organizations, just as Hendricks will do with Church Women United. “I admire the work of Church Women United. It’s a way for people to get together, even if they’re from different churches. “
As far as being aware of hatred, “It’s easy to complain,” he said. “That’s one of the things that bothers me about Facebook sometimes. There are a lot of people on there that just complain.
“What are you doing to solve the problem? We need to roll up our sleeves and start working, across religious and racial divides, to make the Quad-Cities a better community.”
One Human Family is not the only organization in which people can participate to work across those lines, Hendricks said. “The truth is, over the past 20 years, volunteering in terms of memberships and community organizations has diminished. It’s important to get people involved again.
“I think we have a wonderful, committed, caring youth interested in making our world a better place. They need role models,” he said.