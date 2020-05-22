Henry County Board wants county to open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — Governor JB Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan groups Henry County into a larger region with a gradual, phased-in opening in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Henry County Board on Thursday approved a letter to be sent to state officials asking for further review of the Restore Illinois plan. The letter states that, according to the county board, public health and emergency management officials, Henry County can and would qualify for reopening, apart from the 27-county region to which it was currently assigned.

The letter also states that non-essential businesses in the county can be trusted to open and operate safety, and the county needs legal cover to reopen as quickly as possible.

In a related matter, the board voted 18-0 to extend the county's disaster declaration to the end of the month. County Emergency Management Director Mat Schnepple said he did not foresee asking the board to call a special meeting to extend the deadline beyond May 31. He said there were 69 cases of COVID-19 in the county and zero fatalities, although he said the disease was "very real" here.

"We do have very sick individuals in Henry County," he said. "My office knows of multiple cases where the person is extremely ill."