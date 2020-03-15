Here's how many Scott County residents have been tested for COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health has tested nine Scott County residents for COVID-19 at the State Hygienic Laboratory, and all results have been negative, said Louis Katz, medical director for the Scott County Health Department.

Katz, who shared the numbers exclusively with the Times, added that it's believed three to five more individuals were tested commercially — all with negative results.

There are no known cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, in the Quad Cities.

An international shortage of testing kits has frustrated many in the U.S., where there are about 2,450 confirmed cases nationwide but only about 20,795 people have been tested, according to a live tracker from The Atlantic.

The IDPH's release of Scott County testing data is part of an effort at more transparency.