City officials say they are confident the measures they have in place will control any flooding that may occur in Davenport this spring.

In 2019, the Mississippi River crested at a record 22.7 feet and the sand-filled HESCO barriers gave way to the river’s pressure. The breach resulted in more than $30 million in lost revenue and damages, according to estimates.

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said on Wednesday that a repeat of the 2019 disaster is not expected. Instead, she said, this year will be similar to 2020.

"We are in a high likelihood of a major flood, which in Davenport means 18 feet," she said.

Last week, National Weather Service hydrologist Matt Wilson said the chance of the river reaching a major flood stage at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island is about 82%. In a normal year, the chance of major flooding hovers around 25%.

There is a greater than 75% chance of the Mississippi River reaching its flood stage from the Quad-Cities through Muscatine, and a greater than 50% chance of flooding from Dubuque to Burlington. Another update from the weather service will be coming next Thursday.

To prepare for the expected flooding, the city has established the following guidelines:

13 feet: South Concord Street will see closures with gates and pumps set up throughout southwest Davenport.

14.5 feet: South Marquette Street, between Veterans Memorial and Centennial Parks, as well as River Drive will be impacted. The area will remain open if the water rising from 15-18 feet lasts a long duration. If it's short term, it will close.

15 feet: Credit Island will be closed and a temporary flood barrier will be installed at Modern Woodmen Park, but it will stay open as long as it is safe.

16 feet: The Riverfront walkways will be covered.

18 feet or more: River Drive will close between Division Street and Federal Street. Spot locations not covered by water or barriers will be accessible by using North/South streets.

19 feet or more: Closures in the East Village will take place, creating disruptions for traffic heading to Bettendorf.

Gleason said the city is prepared with 80,000 sandbags on hand, reiterating the 80% confidence level the flooding will reach 18 feet this spring. There is a 50% chance of the water reaching 20 feet, but she is predicting low-impact to the general public.

"The traveling public really isn't going to see much of a difference once we set that flood wall up," she said. "So what the public would see between 18 and 20 (feet) really is not that different."

Interactive maps that show the flooding can be found on the city's website. Residents may also sign up for flooding alerts to stay up-to-date.

The city will be hosting two community meetings this month to assist property owners in the floodplain. The first will be Monday, March 20 at 4:30 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department's community room. The second will be Wednesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. in Davenport Council Chambers.